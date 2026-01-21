Naomi Osaka has sparked a fashion frenzy at the Australian Open with her jellyfish-inspired outfit, a bold creation that has tennis fans buzzing online. The 28-year-old Japanese star strode onto Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 20 January for her first-round match, wearing a custom Nike ensemble featuring a turquoise and green tie-dye zip-up with frilly tendrils, a pleated miniskirt over wide-legged white trousers, an oversized hat with a gauzy veil, and a parasol adorned with butterflies.

She edged past Croatia's Antonia Ruzic 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in a gritty encounter that lasted over two hours. As of 21 January 2026, the look—her most theatrical yet—has drawn both praise and puzzlement, hardly a surprise given Osaka's history of pushing tennis style boundaries.

Unveiling the Jellyfish Outfit's Origins

The outfit emerged from a quiet family moment, when Osaka was reading to her two-year-old daughter, Shai. 'There was an image of a jellyfish, and when I showed it to her she got so excited,' Osaka told Vogue, explaining how the creature's elegance and power captured her imagination.

She pitched the idea to Nike, who teamed up with London-based couturier Robert Wun—known for dressing Beyoncé and Cardi B—and her stylist Marty Harper to bring it to life. Wun wove in butterfly motifs, a nod to a viral incident at the 2021 Australian Open where one landed on Osaka's face during her third-round win over Ons Jabeur. The result blended haute couture with sportswear: the walk-on pieces evoked a drifting jellyfish, while the on-court dress featured soft ruffles in oceanic hues, symbolising transformation and quiet strength.

Osaka reflected on her evolving style, drawing from icons like the Williams sisters and Maria Sharapova, whom she called the 'G.O.A.T.s of style'. This marked a first for tennis, with couture elements integrated into a competitive setting, echoing past bold moves like Serena Williams' 2018 tutu or Anne White's 1985 catsuit at Wimbledon.

Fans Divided Over the Dramatic Look

Social media erupted as Osaka made her entrance, with opinions split between admiration and bewilderment. Some hailed it as iconic, one user posting that she 'literally looks like a goddess', while others debated its practicality or cultural nods.

The New York Post captured the sentiment on X, noting 'Naomi Osaka turns heads at Australian Open with bold jellyfish-inspired look', a post that garnered thousands of views and sparked threads on whether it distracted from the sport.

Naomi Osaka turns heads at Australian Open with bold jellyfish-inspired look https://t.co/95etcl65VU pic.twitter.com/rkJYoF6lhJ — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2026

Detractors called it over-the-top, likening it to a costume, but supporters praised its creativity on X. Amid the chatter, positive takes dominated, with fans appreciating the tie to her 2021 butterfly moment, calling it a thoughtful evolution rather than mere spectacle. The outfit's watery theme even aligned serendipitously with Rod Laver Arena's revamped tunnel, evoking Australian beaches.

Performance Amid the Spotlight

On court, Osaka showed resilience despite the off-court noise, breaking Ruzic early in the first set before dropping the second amid unforced errors. She regrouped in the decider, relying on her powerful serve—clocking speeds up to 125mph—to seal the win. Osaka is a two-time champion at Melbourne Park, lifting the trophy in 2019 and 2021.

Osaka admitted pre-match nerves but credited her preparation, including mental health focus, for the victory. Analysts noted her movement remains sharp, though rust showed in longer rallies. The win sets up a second-round clash with Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Osaka's jellyfish outfit has already cemented its place in Australian Open lore, blending personal storytelling with athletic prowess. As the tournament progresses, eyes will stay on her game—and wardrobe—for more surprises.