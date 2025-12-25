Imagine strolling through Times Square on Christmas Eve, neon lights blazing, when suddenly a massive billboard declares: 'Jesus is Palestinian. Merry Christmas.' That's exactly what holiday tourists encountered last week, courtesy of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC). The provocative message, paired with a Quranic verse about Jesus' birth, has ignited fierce debate in New York's most iconic public space.​

What began as an attempt to 'reclaim the truth' and foster interfaith understanding has instead divided passersby and social media users. English tourist Sam Kept called it 'quite a divisive message' and 'inflammatory,' noting 'It's probably not a good time in the world to have that up.' His wife added bluntly, 'It's trying to stir the pot, isn't it?'​

Times Square Billboard Controversy: History Meets Modern Politics

The ADC's campaign features two billboards: one proclaiming Jesus a 'Palestinian refugee born in Bethlehem,' the other displaying Quran 3:45 announcing his birth as a divine sign. Their stated goals are clear: challenge 'erasure of Palestinian identity,' highlight Jesus' reverence in Islam, and assert truth 'in the most visible public space, refusing silence.'​

Critics argue the message distorts history. Jesus was born in Bethlehem around 4-6 BC to Jewish parents under Roman rule in Judea. The term 'Palestine' wasn't applied until after the Bar Kokhba revolt in 135 AD, over a century later. Detractors call it 'historical nonsense' that erases his Jewish identity to serve modern politics.​

Online reactions mirror the street divide. One X user fumed, ''Divisive' is putting it mildly. It's a lie. Jesus was as 'Palestinian' as Julius Caesar was 'Italian.' You can't retroactively apply a name given by Romans to a Jewish man who died before the name existed.' Another countered, 'History is Inflammatory, cry me a river, snowflake.' The billboard succeeded in sparking conversation, if nothing else.​

ADC National Executive Director Adeb Ayoub defended the campaign to The New York Post: 'There's a lot more similarities between Arabs and Muslims and Christians in this country than others want to allow us to believe and there are similarities and there is a fear of culture, shared religion...Most of the Americans in this country are Christian and the birthplace of Christianity is Palestine. If people wanna go back and forth and debate it, then great, the billboard sparked debate. At least you're having a conversation about it.'​

Not all tourists recoiled. Italian visitor Giovanni Napoli shrugged, 'There shouldn't be an issue.' Frenchman Alain Balla added, 'They're just trying to share a moment with their people who need to be helped. Jesus belongs to everyone.' The ADC has rotated messages weekly since earlier this year, recently swapping to 'Jesus would say "tear down that wall,"' referencing barriers political and otherwise, with more planned for New Year's Eve.​

Times Square Billboard Backlash: Unity or Division in Holiday Heart?

Timing amplifies the controversy. Times Square draws millions during Christmas, blending sacred celebration with commercial frenzy. Thrusting a politically charged reinterpretation of Jesus into this space guarantees reaction. For Palestinian advocates, it's reclaiming narrative from what they see as erasure. For critics, it's hijacking a universal holiday for partisan ends.

The human cost emerges in divided conversations. Families debating theology amidst selfie sticks. Tourists questioning if Bethlehem's ancient story belongs to modern conflicts. Faith leaders navigating how scripture intersects geopolitics. Ayoub maintains the campaign keeps 'America First' by promoting shared values, insisting Jesus 'lives within all of us,' sidestepping ethnic debates as 'up for interpretation.'​

Yet for many Christians and Jews, the billboard crosses from commemoration to provocation, especially given ADC's weekly rotations since spring. As New York rings in 2026, expect more. The ADC vows continued visibility. Times Square—democracy's ultimate soapbox—lays bare America's fault lines: faith, identity, history, all colliding under Christmas lights. Whether bridge-building or pot-stirring, one truth endures: in public squares, no statement stays neutral.