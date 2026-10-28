An iPhone user has claimed that Anthropic's Claude Code uncovered 12,847 previously unseen images of their face stored in a hidden system cache, raising questions about Apple's facial recognition technology and how smartphones handle sensitive camera data.

The allegation emerged in a viral X post by an account called Cooler, which claimed the images carried timestamps and location information despite never appearing in the phone's Photos library. The claim has not been independently verified.

Thousands of Photos the User Says They Never Took

According to the account, the alleged images appeared to capture the user's face during ordinary activities, including nights out, time at home, and moments inside a car.

The user claimed the photographs were taken whenever they picked up their iPhone, apparently without deliberately opening the camera. They reportedly connected the device to a MacBook and instructed Claude Code, Anthropic's AI-powered coding assistant, to search for front-facing camera files outside the Photos library.

The search allegedly identified more than 12,000 files inside a directory described as belonging to Apple's Face ID cache. The account claimed the files included infrared frames and conventional camera images, each accompanied by timestamps and GPS coordinates.

Most allegedly dated from the previous 14 months, although the user described discovering one supposedly created just four seconds earlier.

That detail raised the possibility of continuing image capture, but no independently authenticated files or forensic examination were provided to establish the claim.

BREAKING: Claude Code found 12,847 photos of my face on my iPhone that I never took.



It looked like the phone was taking them every time I picked it up. From the club. From home. At a red light while I was driving. Almost every time I took the phone in my hands there was a… https://t.co/6KCcOJirbf pic.twitter.com/VzONN1lLRG — Cooler (@coolerwave) October 26, 2026

Does Apple's Face ID Save Photos?

Apple's Face ID uses its TrueDepth camera system to analyse facial features and create a mathematical representation used for authentication.

The company explains that facial recognition data is protected through the Secure Enclave, a security component designed to isolate sensitive information. Apple also states that Face ID images captured during normal authentication are discarded after the mathematical representation is generated.

The viral account's allegation therefore raises a question about whether the reported files were genuine camera captures, diagnostic material, or something else entirely.

However, the existence of a claimed directory path does not establish that Face ID routinely stores thousands of identifiable photographs. Nor does it prove that applications can access protected facial recognition data.

Claude Code Discovery Raises More Questions

The user further alleged that some files were associated with system diagnostic processes and that older applications with camera permissions could access the same directory. Those claims remain unverified, and the post does not demonstrate how such access was established.

Claude Code can help users inspect files and analyse technical information, but its output alone cannot authenticate an alleged security vulnerability. Confirming the discovery would require examination of the original files, device configuration, access permissions and relevant system logs.

The account said it subsequently disabled diagnostic sharing and revoked unnecessary camera permissions.

What iPhone Users Should Know

The allegations have drawn attention to the difference between a smartphone capturing temporary facial recognition data and permanently retaining identifiable images.

For now, there is no verified evidence from the supplied account that iPhones routinely preserve thousands of hidden facial photographs.

Until the alleged cache and its contents undergo independent examination, the story remains an unconfirmed claim rather than proof of widespread iPhone surveillance.