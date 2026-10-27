A woman said she recognised her own dining room in an apparently altered Tinder photo in October 2026.

Grace, a TikTok creator, said the picture showed a man and a husky where she and her dog had been. She suspected artificial intelligence was involved, although the editing method has not been independently confirmed.

Grace, who posts as @glutenfreevapejuice, described her discovery in a TikTok video. The dating profile displayed the name 'Country' and age 41, she said. What caught her attention was not the person pictured, but the room around him.

Tinder Photo Recreates a Dog's Birthday Celebration

'I came across this profile, and I'm like, that's... that's my photo,' Grace said. She then showed viewers her original picture, taken during a birthday celebration for her dog, Bob.

In Grace's photograph, Bob sat at a dining table wearing a paper crown, with Grace smiling beside him. The other image appeared to reproduce the same setting. A man in a grey sweatshirt occupied her place, while a husky wearing a crown labelled 'Tom Ford' appeared instead of Bob.

Even smaller details seemed to match. Both pictures featured framed butterfly artwork, a green glass and the same table setting. Grace believed someone had taken her photograph from Instagram and altered it using AI.

'What the f*** is going on?' she asked as she compared the images. Her suspicion about the editing method remains unverified. Grace also later acknowledged that she did not know precisely how the person had found her photographs.

Tinder Photo Leads to an Unexpected Message

Grace decided to match with the account, not because she wanted a date, but because she wanted an explanation. In a follow-up video, she shared what she presented as a screenshot of their conversation.

'That's so weird how we had identical birthday parties for our dogs. What a coincidence,' she wrote. The account's reply suggested the image had been created specifically to prompt her to make contact.

'Well, I saw your profile, and I made that hoping it would get you to match with me. Gotta play games with these apps to get them to work,' the message read.

That explanation offers a possible motive, but it does not establish who ran the profile. Nor does it prove that the person exchanging messages was the man shown in the picture.

Grace subsequently told Subplot News that she exchanged about four messages with the account. The person described the approach as creative, she said, but she challenged the behaviour and ended the conversation. She also said she was an artist who strongly opposed generative AI.

Grace explained that the discovery had bothered her for several days before she decided to investigate. She said she had initially been confused about why anyone would use her photograph in such a way.

The videos drew responses from viewers, some of whom urged Grace to report and block the account. Others questioned whether the profile might be operated by a bot. Those suggestions were reactions, not evidence about who was behind it.

What Tinder Says About Misleading Profile Photos

The case illustrates a concern beyond Grace's experience. In a 2025 survey by content-moderation company Besedo, 68.4% of 2,000 US dating-app users said they had encountered fake profiles. The result reflects respondents' reported experiences, not the proportion of fraudulent Tinder accounts.

Tinder's official guidance says users can report a profile from its page or an existing chat. The company also provides a process for reporting suspected impersonation. It is not established whether Grace's experience meets that specific definition.

The service offers photo verification, which compares a video selfie against profile photographs. Tinder warns that a verification badge does not guarantee someone's identity or the accuracy of their personal information. There is no confirmed information about whether the profile Grace encountered had completed verification.

Grace said she ended the exchange after telling the account holder that the approach was unacceptable. Whether Tinder subsequently investigated or removed the profile remains unknown.