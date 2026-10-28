A woman has described feeling 'violated' after a FaceTime call with her boyfriend was interrupted when she removed her bra, according to a post on social media about Apple's nudity-detection feature.

She said she was getting changed during a routine video call when, about three seconds after she removed her bra, her boyfriend's screen blurred and the audio stopped. He later told her FaceTime had displayed a content warning asking whether he wanted to continue the call.

According to the post, he chose to continue, but the call did not resume and he ended it. The woman said she had not installed Apple's latest software update and did not know what caused the interruption. She described feeling as though someone had been watching her. The account has not been independently verified, and the available details do not establish what triggered the warning.

Apple are watching mad.



Bit of 🐱 on FT and its lockdown. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GgFKypNwIP — TEMP (@TEMPMCR) May 24, 2026

How Apple's FaceTime Nudity Warning Works

The incident is consistent with Apple's Sensitive Content Warning feature, which uses on-device machine learning to identify photos and videos that may contain nudity. It is designed to warn users before they view potentially sensitive material.

Apple's support documentation lists FaceTime calls among the services covered on supported iPhone and iPad devices. Sensitive Content Warning existed before iOS 26, but the newer software extended the feature to live FaceTime calls. Technology publication MacRumors reported that when nudity is detected during a supported call, audio and video pause while the recipient can choose to resume or end the conversation.

Apple's new iOS 26 update instantly freezes FaceTime calls if it detects nudity, pausing both audio and video with a warning before giving you the option to resume or end the call



Users are reporting false positives with bracelets and low-cut tops setting it off pic.twitter.com/V8SgpdbuYl — Culture (@CultureHOF) May 24, 2026

That behaviour could explain the interruption described in the post, but the account does not confirm that Apple's feature was responsible. The woman said she had not updated her own device; the post does not establish her boyfriend's software version or whether the setting was enabled on his phone. The precise cause therefore remains unclear.

What Apple Says About Privacy

Apple says Sensitive Content Warning analyses photos and videos on the device itself. During normal detection, the company does not receive an indication that sensitive content has been detected or gain access to the material.

There is an exception if a user chooses to report detected nudity in an iMessage or FaceTime video call. Apple says the reported content is sent to the company for review. The post does not say that the boyfriend made a report, and the interruption alone does not show that anyone was monitoring the conversation.

How To Check the Safety Setting

On supported devices, users can manage Sensitive Content Warning under Settings, then Privacy & Security, and choose which supported apps and services use it. They can also turn the feature on or off, although available controls vary by device and software version.

Apple also offers Communication Safety, a related feature designed to help protect children from unwanted exposure to sensitive images and videos. It is distinct from the adult Sensitive Content Warning setting, which users can enable voluntarily.

The Reddit post highlights how an automated safety feature can surprise users when it interrupts a private conversation. Apple's documentation explains how the feature is intended to work, but the available account does not establish whether a particular setting, software version or another technical issue caused this interruption.