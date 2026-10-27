A TikTok creator has described the revelation about a viral video showing a newborn with a moustache as 'quite heartbreaking', claiming software identified the footage as entirely AI-generated. The creator said the clip had fooled viewers into believing the unusual scene was real. However, the software used and its findings have not been independently verified, leaving the video's precise origins unclear.

TikTok Creator Shares 'Heartbreaking' Update

In the update, the creator explained that someone had submitted the viral video to software designed to determine whether content was real or AI-generated.

'And when the results came back, it was revealed that that video was completely A I', the creator said.

The creator expressed disappointment at the reported finding, saying: 'So, yeah, it's just really heartbreaking'.

However, the transcript does not name the detection tool, identify who submitted the footage, provide a test report or explain the software's methodology. No independent technical analysis has been provided to establish that the result conclusively proves the entire video was AI-generated.

Why the Newborn Video Raised Questions

The viral footage appears to show a baby wrapped in a white towel, with dark facial hair across the upper lip and cheeks. Its unusual appearance prompted questions about whether the scene was genuine.

A fact-check published by Boatos.org on 24 October reported inconsistencies in the moustache's appearance as the baby moved, including changes in its position and its apparent disappearance in some frames.

Those observations offer a separate basis for questioning the footage's authenticity. However, the fact-check's reported findings do not verify the software test described by the TikTok creator or establish that the entire video was generated by AI.

The baby's identity, the location of the supposed birth and the original unedited recording remain unverified in the available reporting.

Creator Warns About Increasingly Realistic AI

The creator used the reported discovery to highlight concerns about how realistic AI-generated content can mislead viewers.

'AI has gotten so good that it's starting to literally trick everyone in the entire world into thinking that things are real when they actually aren't', the creator said.

They also urged viewers to approach online material cautiously, arguing that it can be difficult to distinguish genuine footage from artificial content.

The transcript does not establish how many people believed the baby was real, or independently demonstrate the scale of the video's influence. The creator's comments therefore reflect their assessment of the clip's impact rather than a verified measure of audience deception.

What Remains Unverified About the Viral Clip?

Two separate claims now surround the video: the creator's account that software identified it as entirely AI-generated and the fact-check's reported observations about apparent inconsistencies in the moustache.

Neither should be treated as independent confirmation of the other's findings. Without the detection tool's name, its results or an independent technical examination of the original footage, the precise method used to create the video remains uncertain.

The available information does not establish whether the entire scene was generated using AI or whether existing footage was digitally altered. That distinction remains central to determining what actually happened behind the viral newborn video.