Holidays are coming! Indeed, it was the case, but Coca-Cola failed to impress many when it dropped an upgraded version of its 'Holidays Are Coming' campaign for its 2025 Christmas advertisement. The catch that disappoints many? The company used artificial intelligence again for the annual ad.

Coca-Cola has seemingly not learned from the past because the company used AI again for its Christmas ad this year. Last year, the company released a campaign feature fully created using AI, and it drew flak. This time, it's the same.

Coca-Cola's 2025 Christmas ad featured the signature track from its 'Holidays are Coming' campaign. While it successfully tapped the feelings of warmth and nostalgia for some, others didn't feel the familiarity and tradition because it was created using AI.

'[T]his is disgusting,' one commented. 'you're a multi-BILLION dollar company. pay REAL animators. this is disgusting.'

Another user called the move 'embarrassing.' The X user said Christmas advertisements should 'have heart and personality and make you feel things.' It appeared that the ad wasn't as effective for the said user, who called it 'another flop advert for Coke.'

Coca-Cola’s annual Christmas advert is AI-generated again this year.



The company says they used even fewer people to make it — “We need to keep moving forward and pushing the envelope… The genie is out of the bottle, and you’re not going to put it back in” pic.twitter.com/g1dogxS8Tq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2025

A different commenter said Coca-Cola's ad actually 'looks good.' However, it lacked the Christmas spirit.

A different user argued, saying it 'still looks horrendous' just like last year. The social media user also called out the company for saying it was 'pushing the envelope,' calling it nothing but 'greed.'

A few also defended Coca-Cola's use of AI, comparing those against it to 'the idiots who were against [the internet] back then.' The X user reminded the others that 'AI will be a huge part of our lives & we'll all need it.'

Unapologetically defiant. Coca-Cola basically says, "Love it or hate it, we don't give a f*@k!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/cP2Hg0yrHL — LuGhz (@RapperLuGhz) November 3, 2025

What Did Coca-Cola Say About Its Newest Christmas Ad?

Coca-Cola didn't think its AI-generated Christmas ad last year was a failure. Pratik Thakar, global vice president and head of generative AI at Coca-Cola, said they 'set a global milestone' last year by dropping the 'world's first entirely GenAI-created film on broadcast media,' Independent reported.

He acknowledged that it was a 'bold leap that broke new ground.' The company probably saw the whole ordeal last year through a different lens, since the backlash did not bother it.

'This year's campaign is another proof point in our journey of emerging technology to rethink how we create and scale content,' Thakar continued.

Is Coca Cola run by idiots? They saw all their backlash from last year and doubled down?? 😭😭 — Greedy | #EGE (@Greedyszn1) November 3, 2025

Per Discussing Film, Coca-Cola also 'used fewer people' to create the festive ad. They reportedly did it because 'We need to keep moving forward and pushing the envelope.'

'The genie is out of the bottle, and you're not going to put it back in,' the company added.

However, the statement drew another round of criticism. One said it was 'crazy' that Coca-Cola was 'flexing' in putting 'more people out of jobs.'

A different user added that Coca-Cola's newest ad was 'legit rage bait for engagement.'