A routine meal has come under scrutiny after US regulators issued a sweeping recall of salad dressings linked to possible contamination.

The FDA has confirmed that thousands of gallons of salad dressing made by Ventura Foods were pulled from circulation after concerns emerged about foreign material.

The affected products were distributed to delis, food courts, and grocery outlets across dozens of locations in multiple states.

The action, taken under an FDA recall classification, aims to limit potential health risks while investigations continue into how the contamination entered the food supply.

Recalled Salad Dressing Could Cause Health Issues

The FDA said that the salad dressing recall was triggered after black plastic planting material was found in granulated onion used during production. Officials warned that the presence of hard plastic fragments could pose a health risk if consumed.

In its notice, the agency stated the contamination 'may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.' Such fragments can injure the mouth, throat, or digestive tract and may pose a choking hazard.

While no illnesses have been reported as of mid-December 2025, authorities stressed that the absence of cases does not rule out the potential danger. The FDA said plastic contamination can be difficult to detect before consumption, particularly in creamy or seasoned dressings.

Affected Salad Dressings Sold in 27 States

The FDA recall covers salad dressings distributed across 27 states, including Oklahoma, through food-service and retail supply chains. The products were supplied to delis, cafeterias, grocery stores, and food courts, meaning many were used in prepared foods rather than sold as sealed retail bottles.

Health officials warned that this distribution pattern increases the risk for consumers who may not know which dressing was used in salads or sandwiches.

Costco previously removed Caesar salad items linked to the same supplier after identifying 'the presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of these items.'

The OKC County Health Department confirmed the affected products reached multiple locations within the state, reinforcing the need for caution among consumers who recently purchased ready-made foods.

Ventura Foods Recalled Over 3K Cases

Ventura Foods LLC initiated the recall after identifying the contamination risk within its supply chain. FDA enforcement reports show that 3,556 cases of salad dressing were recalled, with the recall upgraded to Class II on 4 December 2025.

The recalled products include well-known food-service brands such as the following:

Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch

Italian Salad Dressing

Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip

Ventura Caesar Dressing

Pepper Mill Caesar

Caesar dressings supplied to Costco Service Deli and Costco Food Court were also affected.

The FDA said the recall was issued due to 'a potential foreign object, specifically black plastic planting material,' traced back to ingredients used during manufacturing.

What Consumers Should Do

Health authorities are urging the public not to consume any affected products. The OKC County Health Department advised that 'anyone with affected products should throw the product away immediately or return it for a refund.'

Consumers are encouraged to check bulk dressings purchased for food-service use and to be cautious with recently bought deli-prepared meals, such as salads and sandwiches. Those unsure about recent purchases are advised to contact retailers directly.

The FDA continues to monitor the salad dressing recall as retailers and suppliers work to remove remaining products from circulation and prevent further exposure.