For many Brits, the perfect cup of coffee is a morning ritual—smooth, rich, and packed with flavour. But what if the milk you're adding is ruining it? A seasoned barista with over 12 years of experience has warned coffee lovers that some popular milk alternatives might be doing more harm than good to their beloved brew.

Hunter Wren Miele, now a writer for The Tasting Table after stepping away from the barista apron, cautions: 'You might not realise it, but what you've always put in your brew may not be doing it any favours.'

She explains that some milk choices overpower the coffee's naturally sweet, smoky, and rich notes, leaving behind only the 'sad remnants of what could have been the perfect morning treat.'

Why Coconut Milk Overpowers Coffee's Flavour

Hunter advises against using coconut milk in coffee due to its strong, dominant flavour. While it works well in curries and smoothies, it masks rather than complements the coffee's natural taste. Additionally, coconut milk is notoriously difficult to steam and froth, making it a challenge for baristas attempting latte art. Although a popular vegan alternative, its health benefits are also questionable.

Coconut milk is high in fat and lacks essential nutrients found in other dairy alternatives. A single cup provides nearly 25% of an adult's recommended daily saturated fat intake but contains no protein—unlike skimmed milk, which offers around 8 grams per cup.

Nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr explains that while carton coconut milk is more diluted than its canned counterpart, it can still be high in fat and low in protein. Many brands also add thickeners like gums or rice milk, so checking labels is crucial.

Despite these drawbacks, the global coconut milk market is booming, expected to reach £2.6 billion ($3.3 billion) by 2032. In the UK, it remains a favourite, ranking third among plant-based milks with a 17% preference rate. However, according to Hunter, it is still a better option than her least favourite coffee addition.

Why Rice Milk Doesn't Belong in Coffee

While rice milk works well in smoothies and cereals, Hunter believes it has 'no place whatsoever' in coffee, describing it as too 'watery' and 'thin.' She argues that milk should be 'luscious' and 'creamy' to enhance the flavour of coffee—qualities rice milk simply does not possess. Instead, its high water content can dilute the coffee, leaving an unappealing sour aftertaste.

Similar to coconut milk, rice milk is difficult for baristas to froth, making it impractical for lattes or cappuccinos. However, it remains a go-to option for those with allergies to nuts, dairy, or soy. According to Market Research Future, the rice milk market in the UK was the fastest-growing segment in the European dairy alternatives industry in 2023. But despite its rising popularity, it comes with hidden risks.

Rice milk contains higher levels of arsenic compared to other dairy substitutes. Due to potential health concerns, experts do not recommend it for children under five years old.

Additionally, it is not the healthiest choice for adults either. High in carbohydrates but low in protein and calcium, it is unsuitable for diabetics, athletes, and the elderly. This is a similar issue with another coffee additive Hunter strongly advises against.

Why Coffee Creamer Is a Bad Choice

Hunter warns against coffee creamer, as many brands contain no actual milk. Instead, they are often made from a mix of water, vegetable oil, and artificial additives to create a creamy texture. Worse still, many creamers are highly processed and packed with sugar—some containing as much as 5 grams per tablespoon.

For those seeking a creamy, slightly sweet addition to their coffee, there is one plant-based milk that Hunter wholeheartedly recommends.

Oat Milk: The Best Dairy Alternative for Coffee

Oat milk is the gold standard for coffee drinkers. It froths beautifully, making it perfect for latte art, while its natural creaminess and subtle sweetness enhance the coffee's flavour rather than overpowering it. Loved by both baristas and casual drinkers alike, oat milk has earned its reputation as the best plant-based option for coffee.

Oat milk is not only great for coffee lovers but also for the planet. It is ten times more sustainable than dairy milk and may help reduce the risk of cancer, high cholesterol, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Additionally, oat milk is packed with nutrients, including fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making it a healthier alternative to many other milk substitutes.

The growing demand for plant-based milks like oat, coconut, and rice reflects a broader cultural shift towards sustainability and high-quality ingredients. As consumers become more conscious of their food choices, brands that prioritise taste, nutrition, and ethical sourcing will likely dominate the future of the UK's coffee culture.