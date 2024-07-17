The Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel seasoning has gained a tremendous global following, spilling out of US shops and capturing the attention of food enthusiasts worldwide. However, the product has become the target of an increasingly harsh crackdown in South Korea.

Trader Joe's, a renowned US grocery chain, introduced its Everything But the Bagel seasoning mix in 2017. After the flavour went viral in 2021, the brand expanded its line to include Everything But the Bagel-flavoured crisps. Social media influencers have since popularised the seasoning, showcasing it sprinkled on various foods, from bagels and fried eggs to soups and roast salmon. The seasoning also gained fame in East Asia, with Trader Joe's canvas tote bags becoming a fashion statement in Japan.

Trouble at Customs

Poppy seeds, a key ingredient in the seasoning mix, are prohibited in South Korea. Despite the blend, which combines sesame seeds, salt, dried onion, dried garlic, and poppy seeds, being on the country's list of banned items since 2022, airport confiscations have surged recently. An airport spokeswoman explained to CNN, "Seed products with narcotic substances have always been banned from being brought into Korea. Recently, the customs offices have been strengthening crackdown on narcotic-related items."

At Seoul's Incheon International Airport, warning signs highlight the contraband nature of the seasoning. A user on X posted a photo of an airport sign stating, "We would like to inform you that the following products containing poppy seeds are restricted from being brought into the country as 'Papaver Somniferum L,' an ingredient of the poppy family designated as a narcotic substance under South Korea's narcotic drugs control law has been detected."

Cases and Consequences

트조 에브리씽베이글 시즈닝

양귀비땜에 한국 반입금지구나...

— 사과🍏 (@tothemerciless) July 11, 2024

According to The Washington Post, agents at Incheon airport have shown travellers images of the product, seizing jars found in possession. A South Korean national reported being forced to fill out a customs form indicating she had imported a narcotic item after being discovered carrying nuts coated with the bagel seasoning upon returning from her honeymoon in the US.

In February 2023, the US Department of Defence advised military personnel against consuming foods containing poppy seeds to avoid false positives in drug tests. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) warned that it might be possible to exceed the morphine threshold by consuming poppy seeds, with unpredictable durations for morphine or morphine metabolites to remain in the system.

Broader Bans in South Korea

South Korea bans the importation of numerous agricultural, forestry, fisheries, and plant-related products to prevent the spread of diseases. Certain animal products, including meat, skin, fur, and animal feed, are also restricted. Items listed under this category include:

Eggs

Canned meats

Beef

Lamb

Chicken

Cheese

Milk

Oats

Seeds

Root plants

Travellers must adhere to these regulations to avoid legal repercussions.