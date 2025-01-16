The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially banned Red Dye No. 3 from food and beverage products, marking a significant step in addressing concerns about the additive's health risks.

Despite the ban, the presence of controversial food additives like Red Dye 3 highlights the stark regulatory differences between the US and the European Union, where such substances have long been prohibited.

Red Dye No. 3: A Long-Awaited Ban

Red Dye No. 3, also known as erythrosine, is a synthetic colouring derived from petroleum. Widely used in candies, baked goods, beverages, and medications, the dye was flagged as a potential health risk decades ago.

Animal studies in the 1980s linked the dye to cancer in male rats, prompting the FDA to ban its use in cosmetics in 1990. However, its continued use in food products has faced criticism from consumer advocacy groups.

In 2022, a coalition led by the Center for Science in the Public Interest reignited calls for the ban, arguing the risks far outweighed the benefits. Following the FDA's ruling, manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove the dye from food and beverages, while producers of medications have until January 2028 to comply.

Products Containing Red Dye 3

Red Dye No. 3 is commonly found in a variety of food and drink products. According to reports from Newsweek, the following items often contain the additive:

Candies : Pez Assorted Fruit, Brach's Candy Corn, Jelly Belly, and Dubble Bubble Original Twist.

: Pez Assorted Fruit, Brach's Candy Corn, Jelly Belly, and Dubble Bubble Original Twist. Baked Goods : Betty Crocker Fruit by the Foot, toaster pastries, and cookies with red icing.

: Betty Crocker Fruit by the Foot, toaster pastries, and cookies with red icing. Dairy Products : Strawberry-flavoured milk, ice creams, and frozen yoghurts.

: Strawberry-flavoured milk, ice creams, and frozen yoghurts. Beverages : Yoo-hoo Strawberry Drink and certain sodas.

: Yoo-hoo Strawberry Drink and certain sodas. Fruit Products : Maraschino cherries and fruit cocktails.

: Maraschino cherries and fruit cocktails. Medications: Some gummy vitamins, cough syrups, and nutritional drinks like PediaSure Grow & Gain.

Major brands such as Dole and Abbott have already begun reformulating their products to exclude Red Dye 3, turning to natural alternatives like beet juice and red cabbage pigments.

Additives Banned in the EU but Permitted in the US

The regulatory approach to food safety in the US contrasts sharply with that of the EU, where many additives deemed harmful are banned. Some notable examples include:

Titanium Dioxide : Used in candies and baked goods, it is banned in the EU for its potential genotoxic effects, according to Everyday Health.

: Used in candies and baked goods, it is banned in the EU for its potential genotoxic effects, according to Everyday Health. Potassium Bromate : A dough conditioner linked to cancer in animal studies, it remains in use in US baked goods but is banned in Europe.

: A dough conditioner linked to cancer in animal studies, it remains in use in US baked goods but is banned in Europe. Azodicarbonamide (ADA) : Known as the "yoga mat chemical," it is used in bread and baked goods in the US but banned in the EU.

: Known as the "yoga mat chemical," it is used in bread and baked goods in the US but banned in the EU. Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO) : Used in citrus-flavoured beverages, BVO has been linked to memory and nerve issues and is banned in the EU.

: Used in citrus-flavoured beverages, BVO has been linked to memory and nerve issues and is banned in the EU. Synthetic Food Dyes: Additives like Yellow No. 5 and No. 6, and Red No. 40 are permitted in the US but require warning labels in the EU, as outlined by Advisory.

Consumer Advocacy and Industry Response

Consumer advocacy groups have played a significant role in pressuring manufacturers to phase out harmful additives. Many companies now offer "clean label" products featuring natural alternatives.

However, some industry leaders have raised concerns about reformulation costs and potential legal challenges to bans, according to AP News.

For consumers, checking ingredient labels remains the most effective way to avoid potentially harmful additives. Opting for organic or minimally processed products can also help minimise exposure.

While the FDA's ban on Red Dye 3 is a significant victory for public health, the continued use of other questionable additives highlights the ongoing need for stricter regulations in the US food industry.