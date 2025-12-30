Kathy Griffin has lifted the curtain on a long-running television mystery, revealing why she turned down a permanent hosting role on 'The View' despite years of guest appearances and on-off bans.

The comedian shared details during a recent Hollywood podcast appearance, explaining how timing money and shifting decisions shaped her choice.

Griffin confirmed she had a complicated history with 'The View' and revealed that invitations came and went. She also said that access shifted suddenly and claimed that Barbara Walters played a central role in that pattern.

According to Griffin, those reversals became routine over time. 'I've been banned and unbanned [from The View] many times,' Griffin, 65, explained during Monday's episode of the 'On Par with Maury Povich' podcast.

'The Ghost of Barbara Never Leaves Me'

When host Maury Povich asked where she stands today Griffin did not sound certain and her answer came with dark humour.

'I think I'm unbanned, but you never know — Barbara has come back from the dead. The ghost of Barbara never leaves me,' she said.

Barbara Walters created 'The View' and remained deeply involved from its 1997 debut until leaving in 2014. She later died in 2022. Even after her exit, Walters' influence lingered.

Griffin suggested decisions often changed depending on Walters' view at a given moment. One week felt welcoming, another week brought silence. That uncertainty defined their professional relationship.

Griffin Was Offered a Permanent Hosting Role

Earlier this year Griffin confirmed a permanent offer arrived during mid 2000s. The proposal included a full-time co-host position. She turned it down.

'So they made me an offer, and the offer was for $1.4 [million], and I am just going to be honest, I had to turn it down because at the time, between doing My Life on the D-List and touring, I was making about $10 [million] a year,' she explained in a June video posted on her YouTube channel.

At that point Griffin balanced filming with a heavy touring schedule. Income already surpassed what the role offered. Committing full-time would have meant major sacrifices.

She stressed admiration for the show and its panel. Griffin said she respected how hosts handle backlash for outspoken views. 'And by the way, to this day, The View is one of the most buzzworthy shows on television or anywhere,' she added.

Walters Rolled Her Eyes at Griffin

Griffin also recalled a tense yet revealing backstage moment with Walters before a live broadcast. The scene stayed vivid.

'I remember when they offered me the job, Barbara Walters said backstage one time before we were about to go out and do the live show, "They say we have chemistry, I don't really see it, but they say we do,"' Griffin recounted.

Griffin responded with her usual blunt humour. 'Of course we do Barbara, people love when I give you s----.' Reaction followed quickly. 'And then she just rolled her eyes,' Griffin said.

Moment captured their dynamic. Respect mixed with friction. Neither pretended otherwise.

Why Did Griffin Decline the Hosting Role?

Griffin made clear her refusal never came from ego. She explained this directly to Walters at the time.

'I want you to know why I'm going to say no,' Griffin recalled telling her. 'It's not that I think I'm too good for this show, it's the opposite: this show is too good for me.'

She said the decision rested on workload and financial reality. No resentment followed. Griffin continued thriving across Hollywood through comedy tours and television projects.

Years later, that choice still draws attention. It remains one of daytime television's most significant what-if moments.