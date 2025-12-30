American singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, may face murder charges in connection with the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, sources say. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are presenting evidence to a grand jury that could lead to formal murder charges against the 20-year-old artist. This would mark a major development in a case that has drawn intense public curiosity and scrutiny.

The body of Celeste Rivas was discovered on 8 September 2025 inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd at a tow yard in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Her remains were in an advanced state of decomposition when found by police after workers reported a foul smell coming from the vehicle. Rivas had been reported missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California.

Law enforcement officials have not yet publicly confirmed any charges against D4vd, and the cause and manner of Rivas' death remain undetermined while toxicology and forensic reports are finalised. Investigators continue to treat the case as a potential homicide, but are proceeding carefully to ensure proper legal steps are followed.

D4vd Identified as a Suspect in Ongoing Probe

Los Angeles Police Department sources have confirmed that D4vd is considered a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas. Officers are examining whether multiple people were involved in the girl's disappearance and the placement of her body in the vehicle, but have not yet made any arrests.

Investigators have also sought evidence from D4vd's personal devices and properties as they build a fuller picture of what happened. A search warrant was executed at a Hollywood Hills home where he had been staying, and various items were seized for examination. Police are awaiting further forensic results before determining whether to recommend charges to the grand jury.

Fans Question Dark Themes in Music

Since news of the investigation became public, many fans and observers have revisited D4vd's music and lyrics, raising questions about dark themes in some of his songs and whether they hinted at real-world events. One of his best-known tracks, 'Romantic Homicide,' has been widely discussed online owing to its title and subject matter.

The song deals with intense and troubled feelings in relationships, and while it does not reference any specific real person, its name and tone have led some listeners to link it to the ongoing case.

Although the official lyrics to Romantic Homicide do not contain direct mentions of Rivas or any violent acts outside the metaphorical themes of love and loss, online speculation has grown around how listeners interpret words that evoke dramatic and dark imagery. These themes can include emotional pain and heartbreak, typical of the genre, but internet users have noted the title's resonance with the tragedy.

Another track, 'Crashing,' a 2025 collaboration with Kali Uchis that was removed from streaming platforms, also took on new meaning after the case emerged. The song, originally released as part of D4vd's debut album Withered, explores the collapse of a personal connection and emotional vulnerability, themes now discussed in light of the ongoing investigation.

Legal Status and Next Steps

As of the latest reports, no formal murder charge has been issued by prosecutors against D4vd, and he has not been arrested. The legal process requires prosecutors to present evidence before a grand jury, which will then decide whether to pursue charges. Should the grand jury return an indictment, D4vd could face formal charges that would lead to his arrest and arraignment.

Authorities have emphasised that details of the investigation remain confidential to protect potential future proceedings. Police have declined to comment on specific aspects of the evidence they are presenting, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine an official cause of Rivas' death.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Debate

The case has sparked significant debate across social media, with commentators, music fans and critics discussing how artists' work intersects with their personal lives. Some insist that creative expression should not be assumed to predict real behaviour, while others argue that the themes in D4vd's music deserve scrutiny given the circumstances of Rivas' death and the investigation's direction.

Supporters of Celeste Rivas' family and advocates for missing children have also spoken out, calling for a thorough and transparent investigation. At present, the focus remains on gathering factual evidence and ensuring that any legal decisions are based on solid investigative work.