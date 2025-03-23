For the first time in its storied history, San Diego Comic-Con — the world's most iconic pop culture and entertainment convention — is heading to Europe.

Organisers have announced that the inaugural European edition will be held in Málaga, Spain, from 25 to 28 September 2025 at the city's Palacio de Ferias y Congresos (FYCMA). Known for its colossal showcases of upcoming films, television shows, video games, comics, and cosplay, the event will mirror its California counterpart in scale and ambition — but with a distinct European flair.

According to Variety, the decision to bring Comic-Con to Europe marks a significant milestone in the convention's global expansion. The Spanish city beat out other contenders due to its coastal charm, growing creative scene, and partnership support from local authorities.

A Spectacle of Pop Culture in Southern Spain

The announcement was made on 10 March 2025 at the elegant Gran Hotel Miramar, where celebrities, actors, and influencers gathered for a Star Wars-themed preview event. Attendees were treated to an exhibition of film memorabilia — including the iconic Infinity Gauntlet worn by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — offering a taste of what fans can expect this autumn.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Japanese media conglomerate Dentsu, which oversees the event, selected Málaga after extensive consideration. Their vision: to combine the energy of San Diego's Comic-Con with the unique cultural backdrop of Andalucía.

The Málaga edition promises to include all the major staples of the main convention — blockbuster reveals, fan panels, exclusive collectibles, and elaborate cosplay competitions. Comic-Con is also famed for limited-edition merchandise that can only be purchased at the event, drawing thousands of collectors and fans each year.

Rising Tensions in Spain Over Mass Tourism

However, the announcement has not been met with universal enthusiasm. As noted by Time Out, the Comic-Con may inadvertently collide with rising tensions in Spain over overtourism.

Málaga, like other major Spanish cities, has been at the centre of a growing anti-tourism sentiment. Spaniards have increasingly voiced their frustrations over the influx of foreign visitors — particularly 'guiris', a colloquial term often used to describe white British and American tourists.

With Spain currently ranked as the second-most visited country in the world, just behind France, projections suggest it may take the top spot within the next decade. Yet many residents see this boom as unsustainable. The growth of short-term holiday lets has significantly strained the housing market, making it difficult for working locals to afford rent or purchase property in their own neighbourhoods.

In recent months, protests have escalated across cities including Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, and Madrid. Demonstrators have burned cars, plastered anti-tourism posters, and even used water guns to spray foreigners dining outdoors, chanting slogans that criticise government policy and the unchecked rise in tourism.

Locals claim the consequences are more than economic — citing widespread public drunkenness, vandalism, and cultural disrespect, including tourists urinating on historical buildings and entering sacred spaces inappropriately dressed.

A Cultural Clash on the Horizon?

With the arrival of tens of thousands of Comic-Con attendees expected this September, the Málaga and Andalucía town halls may soon find themselves caught between celebrating global visibility and managing local unrest.

Should the event lead to overcrowding and further spikes in rental prices, it could risk sparking renewed backlash among residents already fatigued by tourism. What was intended as a celebration of pop culture could instead become a flashpoint for wider societal frustration.

Still, for fans and the entertainment industry, Comic-Con Málaga 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable event. The question remains whether the city — and its citizens — are truly ready for the global spotlight.