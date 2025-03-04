Barcelona, one of Europe's most visited cities, is set to double its tourist tax, aiming to curb the number of visitors and generate additional revenue for local projects. The move comes as the city struggles with over-tourism, rising rental prices, and tensions between locals and tourists.

Anti-tourism protests have erupted in Barcelona in recent years, with residents accusing visitors of driving up costs and taking over public spaces. Complaints include increased gentrification, noise pollution, and public disorder—especially in the city's historic districts, where rowdy tourists have been blamed for public indecency and the closure of traditional establishments.

Currently, the tax imposed on visitors depends on their choice of accommodation. Tourists staying in rental flats such as Airbnb pay £5.20, while those opting for four-star hotels are charged £4.70, and five-star hotel guests pay £6.20.

In 2024, the Catalan government generated approximately £70 million from the tourist tax. Under the new plan, the levy will increase by an additional £5 for five-star accommodations, £2 for four-star hotels, and £1.70 for other tourism establishments. This is expected to boost annual revenue to £165 million—a staggering 222% increase.

How Will the Revenue Be Used?

The Catalan government has pledged that 25% of the funds from the tax hike will go towards tackling Barcelona's worsening housing crisis. The city has been struggling with gentrification and rising rent prices, partially driven by the boom in short-term holiday rentals.

Barcelona's municipal government will also allocate a portion of the funds to city cleaning and security, aiming to prevent further anti-tourism protests and reduce issues linked to irresponsible visitor behaviour, such as excessive littering and noise disturbances.

Is Spain Banning Tourists?

While Spain is not imposing an outright ban on tourists, authorities across the country are introducing new restrictions to control mass tourism and mitigate its negative impact on local communities. According to Time Out, several Spanish cities and regions have introduced measures to regulate holiday rentals and limit overcrowding in popular tourist areas.

Key Tourist Restrictions Across Spain

Barcelona: A total ban on holiday apartments will come into effect by 2029, phasing out around 10,000 existing tourist rentals.

Madrid: In 2023, Madrid banned new tourist licences in the historic centre, preventing short-term rentals from being operated in residential buildings.

Malaga: A three-year ban on new tourist apartments has been imposed in 43 districts, halting the issuance of new licences.

Alicante: A two-year freeze on new holiday lets started in January 2025. Authorities also plan to shut down over 3,000 unlicensed rentals.

Canary Islands: Lawmakers are considering a five-year moratorium on new tourist accommodations to combat excessive tourism.

San Sebastian: A ban on new hotels and holiday apartments was introduced in 2023 to protect residential areas.

Additionally, popular tourist hotspots like Majorca, Seville, and Valencia have enforced stricter regulations on tourist behaviour, including bans on public drinking, noise disturbances, and 'obscene' conductin residential areas.

What Does This Mean for Travellers?

If you're planning a trip to Spain, these measures won't stop you from visiting, but they might impact accommodation availability—especially in cities like Barcelona and Madrid, where holiday rentals are being restricted.

Despite these changes, Spain remains one of Europe's top travel destinations, offering a wealth of historic sites, stunning beaches, and cultural experiences. Travellers looking to be more responsible tourists can explore alternative destinations or support locally owned hotels and businesses to help alleviate the strain on major cities.

As Spain continues to adapt to the challenges of over-tourism, authorities hope these measures will strike a balance between maintaining its tourism industry and preserving quality of life for residents.