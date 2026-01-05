The US attack on Venezuela that led to President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores' capture has received mixed reactions worldwide. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, a vocal Donald Trump critic, is among those who have spoken out about their displeasure with the attack on social media.

Navratilova expressed disbelief and dubbed the operation a violation of international law, calling it 'completely illegal.' She also called out the US President for being 'absolutely insane' for his recent decisions after Trump boasted of the operation's success and warned, 'Nobody can stop us.'

'He is Absolutely Insane'

Martina Navratilova, a Czech American professional tennis player who dominated women's tennis in the late 1970s and the 80s, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on the American military strikes on Venezuela.

Olga Nesterova, a foreign affairs journalist, shared a recording of Trump's statement to Fox News about the US attack in Venezuela. In the recording, Trump can be heard taking pride in his latest feat, saying what happened the previous night was 'incredible.' 'We have to do it again [in other countries]. We can do it again, too. Nobody can stop us,' Trump said.

Apparently, Navratilova disagreed with Trump's plan and did not hold back her disdain about the issue. 'He is absolutely insane,' the tennis legend wrote on X in response to Trump's statement. 'Not to mention this is completely illegal.'

He is absolutely insane. Not to mention this is completely illegal. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 4, 2026

'Not Pro-Women'

It's not the first time Navratilova has blasted Trump. In October 2024, she also announced on X that she would not vote for Trump. According to the tennis player, she grew up in a 'totalitarian authoritarian country' and would 'not vote for that now or ever.' She alleged that Trump 'is not pro-women.'

She also called Trump a 'rapist and assaulter' who is 'against all things trans.' Navratilova is a well-known advocate for women's sports and LGBTQ+ rights.

I lived in a totalitarian authoritarian country growing up and I will not vote for that now or ever. trump is not pro women- rapist and assaulter- he is against all things trans. A big difference. I support trans people but not male bodies in women’s sex based spaces. Simple — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 21, 2024

'What is the Legal Authority?'

Navratilova is not the only one who questioned America's intervention in Venezuela. When Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared on ABC to discuss the same operation, host George Stephanopoulos asked him about the US's authority to run Venezuela.

Rubio explained their goals in Venezuela and their intention to make the country a 'narco-trafficking paradise.' Stephanopoulos was not satisfied with the response and asked Rubio the same question, 'What is the legal authority for the United States to be running Venezuela?'

Rubio, a staunch supporter of the action, stressed that they have 'court orders.' 'So, I don't know, is a court not a legal authority?' he asked back.

The interview and Navratilova's statement calling the move 'illegal' highlighted deep domestic divisions over the operation's legitimacy under the United States Constitution.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Trump said the US is going to 'run Venezuela.' Under what legal authority?



RUBIO: We want a better future for the people of Venezuela



STEPHANOPOULOS: I'll ask again -- what is the legal authority?



RUBIO: We have court orders pic.twitter.com/WFAQIQGcqK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2026

Reaction to Maduro's Capture

The capture of Nicolás Maduro, who ran Venezuela for over 10 years, triggered a complex wave of emotions across the streets of Caracas and beyond. While some citizens celebrated the end of his decade-long rule, others viewed the US involvement with deep suspicion.

Many Venezuelans expressed relief at the prospect of economic recovery after years of hyperinflation and scarcity. Proponents of the change hope that Maduro's removal will finally lead to transparent democratic elections.

Conversely, a significant portion of the population remains wary of foreign occupation and the potential for civil unrest. There are fears that the military strikes may have destabilised the region further, rather than providing a clear path to peace.

Conflict Continues

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez had been sworn in as the new president and Trump claimed that she was 'willing to do what we think is necessary.' However, her latest statement didn't sound like she was supportive of the Americans running their nation.

'What is being done to Venezuela is an atrocity that violates international law. History and justice will make the extremists who promoted this armed aggression pay,' Rodríguez said, per The Guardian. 'There is only one president in Venezuela and his name is Nicolás Maduro.'