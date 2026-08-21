Itamar Ben-Gvir has put the construction of Israel's new gallows on public display, boasting that a facility designed to hang Palestinians convicted of terrorism is now taking shape, just days after he called for 30 to 40 people in Gaza to be killed every night.

The far-right National Security Minister posted footage from the construction site on 18 August, pointing towards the foundations and declaring that 'terrorists will be executed' there.

The exact location has not been disclosed, although the facility is reportedly being built inside a prison in central Israel.

The timing is striking. Ben-Gvir is not presenting the project as a routine prison development. He is showcasing it as proof that he has delivered on promises to his political supporters, with Israel's election scheduled for 27 October.

Ben-Gvir's Promise of Worse Prison Conditions

In the video, Ben-Gvir boasts that he promised to worsen prison conditions, pass the death penalty law, and establish a hanging facility, then points towards the construction behind him.

'We are making history,' he said, according to Israeli reporting. He also declared that terrorists 'deserve only one thing: death by hanging'.

The facility is reportedly being designed with a dedicated death-row wing, with the gallows positioned at its centre. Viewing booths are also planned so that surviving victims and their relatives can watch the executions. Ben-Gvir said such arrangements exist in other countries, including the United States.

That detail gives the project an especially disturbing visual edge. This is not merely legislation sitting on paper, but a physical site being built for a punishment that Israel has used only exceptionally in its history.

The '30 to 40 Killings' Controversy

The gallows announcement comes after Ben-Gvir made another explosive intervention over Gaza.

In an interview with former Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, he argued that 'Israeli forces should kill 30 to 40 people in Gaza every night'. He said the killings should go beyond people who posed an immediate threat and added that some people there were 'not even people'.

Ben-Gvir was also critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reducing Israeli strikes during the current ceasefire. He called instead for renewed targeted killings.

There is an important distinction, however. Ben-Gvir does not command the Israeli military and cannot personally order such strikes. He is a member of the security cabinet and controls Israel's police and prison services, giving him political influence over security policy but not operational control of the IDF.

Who Could Face the Death Penalty?

The new Israeli death penalty law is at the heart of the controversy. Passed by the Knesset in March by 62 votes to 48, the legislation allows the death penalty in certain terrorism cases handled by military courts.

Critics argue that its structure disproportionately exposes Palestinians to execution, while Jewish Israelis accused of comparable extremist violence remain under a different legal system. That distinction is crucial.

The controversy is not simply about whether Israel has brought back capital punishment. It is about who the new law is designed to punish and which legal system applies to them.

Amnesty International has condemned the legislation, arguing that it threatens fundamental safeguards surrounding the right to life and a fair trial and is discriminatory towards Palestinians.

A Law Still Facing Legal Challenges

The construction of the facility does not necessarily mean executions are imminent. The legislation is facing a legal challenge, adding another layer of uncertainty over whether and how the new death-penalty system will ultimately operate.

That makes Ben-Gvir's decision to publicise the construction particularly significant. He is putting the physical machinery of the policy in front of the public while the legal battle over the legislation continues.

A Campaign Message With Gallows in the Background

The political timing is difficult to ignore. With Israel heading towards elections on 27 October, Ben-Gvir is openly framing the facility as a promise fulfilled. His video effectively turns a controversial prison project into a campaign message, allowing him to tell supporters that the harsh measures he promised are becoming reality.

That is what makes the Itamar Ben-Gvir gallows story bigger than a construction update. Within days, the minister has publicly advocated nightly killings in Gaza, celebrated a law enabling executions, and then appeared beside the facility being built to carry them out.

Whether the gallows ever become operational remains tied to the legal fight over the death penalty. But politically, Ben-Gvir is already making sure the image is impossible to miss.