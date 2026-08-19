Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has unveiled plans for a new death-row facility featuring gallows and viewing booths, turning the proposed execution of Palestinian prisoners into a central political message.

Ben-Gvir's office announced Tuesday that an execution site is being built inside a newly completed death-row wing at a prison in central Israel. The facility is intended for prisoners sentenced to death under Israel's newly passed Death Penalty for Terrorists Law. Its exact location has not been disclosed.

🇮🇱 Ben-Gvir unveils an execution facility with public viewing, and describes it with pride:



"I promised to legislate a death penalty law for terrorists; it is being done.



I promised to establish a facility; it is being executed.



There will be a viewing here; the victims of… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 19, 2026

According to the announcement, the site will include gallows inside the wing and viewing booths where families of victims will be allowed to watch executions. Ben-Gvir defended the arrangement by saying similar systems exist in other countries, including the United States.

'We are making history,' he declared. 'Terrorists deserve only one thing: death by hanging.'

Election Promise Becomes Campaign Message

The unveiling comes ahead of Israel's national elections on 27 October, giving Ben-Gvir another opportunity to appeal to his far-right supporters. In a video posted from the construction site, he presented the facility as evidence that he had delivered on previous political promises.

'I promised to worsen the conditions of terrorists in prisons. It was fully carried out,' he said. 'I promised to pass the death penalty law for terrorists. That's done. I promised to establish a hanging facility. And that's carried out.'

Ben-Gvir has long advocated harsher treatment of Palestinian prisoners. In 2023, he introduced restrictions on security prisoners, including reducing shower times, closing prison bakeries and limiting family visits.

His separate policy blocking Knesset members from visiting prisoners was later overturned by Israel's Supreme Court in April 2026.

Death Penalty Law Faces Legal Challenge

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The death penalty legislation in Israel was passed by the Knesset on 30 March in a 62-48 vote, according to reports, and was sponsored by a member of Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party.

The measure was later extended to West Bank military courts through security regulations approved by IDF Central Command chief Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth, according to reports.

Critics argue that the law could disproportionately affect Palestinians because of the circumstances in which it is expected to be applied. Several Israeli-Arab lawmakers sought in June to join a High Court petition challenging the legislation.

The petition argues that the measure is unconstitutional and violates rights to life, dignity, equality and due process.

Backlash Over Gaza Remarks

The gallows announcement has drawn backlash online as it follows another controversial remark from the minister. In a podcast published over the weekend, Ben-Gvir called for nightly targeted killings in Gaza, saying '30 to 40' people should be killed each night.

'There are people there who are not worthy of life,' he said. 'They shouldn't live. They're not even people.'

Ben-Gvir's comments have faced condemnation from critics, who accuse him of using inflammatory language during an ongoing conflict. His supporters argue he is advocating tougher security measures against militants.