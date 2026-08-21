A 35-year-old Albany woman arrested by the FBI over an alleged plot targeting New York's Capitol building told an undercover source she wanted to 'harm the enemies of god', according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Thursday, August 20. Jessica Bowie is accused of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

The allegation emerged after undercover FBI agents posing as Islamic State facilitators communicated with Bowie about her alleged plans. Federal officials said the exchanges continued for more than a month before her arrest this week, with investigators documenting what they described as preparations for an attack on the state Capitol in Albany.

Disturbing Statements To Undercover Person Revealed

According to the complaint, Bowie began discussing an attack in mid-July with a person she did not know was a confidential FBI source. Investigators allege that she sought assistance with making explosives and discussed how she could carry out an attack before leaving the country.

In one exchange cited in the court filing, Bowie allegedly said she wanted help making explosives to 'target my state capitol ... ideally in a way I could get away with and hop on a plane after'.

She reportedly acknowledged that she was unsure whether such a plan was possible. But investigators say her communications went further than expressing an abstract interest in violence.

Bowie allegedly identified herself as an Islamic State supporter and told the undercover source that she wanted 'to do something to benifit the ummah and harm the enemies of god'. The spelling of 'benifit' is retained from the wording reproduced in the complaint.

The FBI agent who documented the conversation explained that 'ummah' generally refers to the global Muslim community, while the Islamic State uses the concept more narrowly in reference to its supporters and members.

Federal officials have not alleged that an actual attack took place. Instead, the case centres on what prosecutors say Bowie planned, the assistance she allegedly sought and her interactions with undercover investigators.

FBI Says Bowie Studied the New York Capitol

The complaint also describes a series of visits to the New York State Capitol that prosecutors say formed part of Bowie's alleged preparations.

Between July 21 and August 9, Bowie allegedly walked around the Capitol building five times and sent dozens of photographs of the site to the FBI's confidential source. According to investigators, she said she was examining the building to learn more about its security.

In another conversation with a separate FBI source, Bowie allegedly estimated that about 200 people were inside the building and said she hoped to 'take out' roughly half of them.

Those allegations remain unproven in court. Bowie was formally notified of the charges during an appearance in federal court on Thursday and remains in federal custody.

First Assistant US Attorney John A. Sarcone III described the allegations as 'deeply disturbing'.

The investigation then moved towards what prosecutors describe as the final stage of the alleged plan. On Wednesday, Bowie met two confidential FBI sources who gave her what she believed was an explosive device, according to the complaint.

The device was inert, officials said. The undercover sources had allegedly worked with Bowie to obtain materials and demonstrated how the device could be used. They also asked her for a donation towards creating devices for future operations.

Bowie was arrested after leaving the vehicle used for the meeting, with FBI agents taking her into custody at a McDonald's near the Capitol.

Read more 'Kill the Senators': Albany ISIS Convert Arrested Over Horrifying Plot To Bomb New York State Capitol 'Kill the Senators': Albany ISIS Convert Arrested Over Horrifying Plot To Bomb New York State Capitol

Following her arrest, she waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators. The complaint says she appeared to understand the seriousness of the allegations, allegedly telling agents, 'There's no helping me, you guys know enough, there's no helping me, I'm ... going to prison for the rest of my life.'

She also allegedly referred to the potential sentence for providing material support to a terrorist organisation, saying, 'Material support is up to 20 years in prison, I already Googled it before, I know I'm going to jail.'

Bowie is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation. The Federal Public Defender's Office for the Northern District of New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York Capitol Security Strengthened After Arrest

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said there was no immediate threat to the Capitol following Bowie's arrest. She added that security had already been strengthened around state government buildings this year amid an increase in political violence.

The case will now move through the federal court system, where the allegations against Bowie will be tested and she will remain entitled to the presumption of innocence.