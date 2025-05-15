A seemingly harmless household item has turned into a source of serious injury, prompting a significant recall. Popular cooler manufacturer Igloo is pulling 130,000 of its units from shelves after reports of a frightening defect led to dozens of finger injuries, some with devastating consequences.

On 8 May, Igloo issued a recall for roughly 130,000 coolers. This action followed user reports detailing 78 instances of fingertip injuries caused by the cooler's tow handle. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that 26 of these incidents resulted in serious harm, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, or lacerations.

Mounting Injuries Prompt Expanded Recall

This alert broadens a previous recall from February, which involved over one million 90-quart Igloo Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers. The initial action was taken because the tow handle posed a crushing hazard that severely injured people's fingertips.

#Recall: We announced a voluntary safety recall of Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024, in cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The tow handle of the recalled 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler can pinch consumers’ fingertips… pic.twitter.com/JX8buChv9P — Igloo Coolers (@iglooproducts) February 27, 2025

'The tow handle can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazard,' the recall said.

In February, the safety commission mentioned that Igloo had received several reports of fingertip injuries linked to the coolers. The commission now states that an additional 78 reports have surfaced since then.

Recalls Extend To Canada And Mexico

The recalled coolers, each displaying the 'IGLOO' brand name on its side, were produced before January 2024 and are available in various colours. Consumers can locate the production date marked on the cooler's base.

The commission noted that this newest recall also involves approximately 20,000 coolers in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico. This is on top of the tens of thousands already recalled from both of those nations in February.

Igloo advised that individuals who purchased these coolers between January 2019 and January 2025 should immediately discontinue their use. The company is urging owners to contact them to receive a complimentary replacement handle.

Safety Tips For Cooler Use Following Recall

In a statement, the company affirmed its commitment to product quality, emphasising that its customers 'safety and satisfaction are its main concerns. Igloo also advised users to exercise caution around potential pinch points on or near handles, latches, hinges, lids, and other moving parts of the cooler.

#RECALL:@igloocoolers

expands recall to nearly 1.2 million 90 qt Rolling Coolers; fingertip amputation and crushing hazards. The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler. Get free replacement handle. CONTACT: 888-943-5182. Read more: https://t.co/ZlUJUsK91C pic.twitter.com/5TaO8gnPqB — Igloo Coolers (@iglooproducts) May 9, 2025

They urge people to keep their hands and fingers away from areas where harm or damage could happen. Injuries might result if the handles, latches, hinges, lid, and other moving components on the coolers are not operated correctly. It's important to use safe methods when handling latches, handles, and hinges.

The company also cautions consumers that loose garments and jewellery could get snagged in the cooler's pivot areas. They emphasise that children should always have adult supervision when a cooler is in use. Operating and taking care of your cooler properly can provide enjoyment for many years in the future.

Stores And Online Platforms Selling Affected Igloo Models

Igloo verified that the coolers were available for purchase at major retailers such as Costco, Target, Academy Sports, and Dick's Sporting Goods, along with online platforms including Amazon.com and Igloocoolers.com, as well as other websites.

These sales occurred between January 2019 and January 2025, with the coolers priced between £60.76 and £106.33 ($80 and $140). The company states that it has received a dozen reports detailing fingertip injuries, which include cases of fingertip amputation, bone fractures, and skin tears.