A US creamery brand has recently issued an urgent recall of its butter products. New England-based Cabot Creamery issued the recall in seven states for its butter as testing of the product revealed elevated bacteria levels, suggesting the possible presence of waste matter.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) documents indicate that the company's 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted products contained high amounts of coliform bacteria.

This action raises a concerning question for consumers: What could happen if someone unknowingly eats butter tainted with faecal matter?

The Cabot Creamery Butter Recall

The recall includes 189 cases of the product, which amounts to more than 1,700 pounds of butter. In a Wednesday email to USA TODAY, Cabot Creamery stated that only 17 individual packages from the recalled batch were purchased by customers.

This particular butter was sold in Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. Its 'best by' date is 9 September 2025.

'Agri-Mark has identified the cause and has taken the appropriate internal actions to address it. No other products were affected,' Cabot Creamery's parent company Agri-Mark said in a statement Wednesday.

Health Officials Advise Taking Precautions

The FDA categorised this action as a Class III recall, indicating its belief that the affected butter is 'not likely to cause adverse health consequences.' Cabot Creamery also stated in an email that it has received no reports of sickness or complaints from consumers. Nevertheless, health authorities still recommend being careful.

'If you purchased this butter, the safest thing to do is return it to the store where you bought it or dispose of it,' a spokesperson for Cabot Creamery said. 'We're committed to the highest standards of quality and food safety, and we're taking every step necessary to ensure our products meet those standards.'

What Are Coliform Bacteria?

According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), coliform is a category of bacteria present in the faeces of mammals. While the department states that coliform is usually not harmful, its detection can indicate the possible existence of other disease-causing organisms.

It's worth noting that E. coli is a specific type within the coliform group. Of particular concern are certain strains of E. coli, such as E. coli O157:H7, which can lead to severe illness, especially in young children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.

If someone gets an E. coli infection, they might experience stomach cramps, diarrhoea (sometimes with blood), and vomiting. In severe situations, it could even cause kidney failure.

Handling The Recalled Butter

Even though no illnesses have been connected to the recalled butter, people are advised to check their fridges and throw away any of the recalled packages they find. Agri-Mark did not release a statement with the recall, which typically includes instructions on how to get rid of the affected product.

To be safe, the best thing to do with the recalled butter is to throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it. Anyone who develops stomach issues after eating the butter should seek medical advice. The FDA and Agri-Mark are still watching the situation closely and will share more information if needed.