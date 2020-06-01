Health experts across the globe are voicing their concern regarding the removal of certain restrictions in place to control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. With many governments expressing the need for stimulating the economy, many are fearing another wave of new COVID-19 infections. In fact, there were recent reports of students infected after schools reopened in some parts of the world. Meanwhile, in the United States, there is growing civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The World Health Organization (WHO) along with public health officials have continuously reminded the people to follow the issued protocols. Aside from regular hygiene practices, individuals are urged to observe social distancing while in public and to stay home unless absolutely necessary to go out for essential supplies or emergencies. Therefore, with massive gatherings to protest against last week's controversial incident, it is likely many are already infected without their knowledge.

This is a cause for concern because as studies have shown, there is still more to learn about the 2019 novel coronavirus. It's highly contagious nature has already been established as well as the symptoms that follow shortly. However, it was also discovered that some individuals might be silent carriers and no not experience any of its complications. ABC News reports that health experts worry about the potential number of cases that might soon crop up.

Since the virus is primarily distributed via respiratory droplets, those without masks are exposed. "There's no question that, when you put hundreds or thousands of people together in close proximity, when we have got this virus all over the streets ... it's not healthy," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "Two weeks from now across America, we're going to find out whether or not this gives us a spike and drives the numbers back up again or not," he added.

While some participants wore masks, protection is apparently not guaranteed as social distancing has not been followed. Moreover, protests were also reported outside of the U.S. in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Denmark among others. Similar to what was observed, most demonstrators were not equipped with any protective equipment against COVID-19.