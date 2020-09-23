It may seem that that medical community finally has a grasp as to how the 2019 novel coronavirus is transmitted among individuals. However, studies continue to find new details about the pathogen that causes COVID-19. People look up to their respective government's healthcare officials for guidance. It seems the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mistakenly updated its website last week to reflect findings that remain the subject of debate among the world's leading experts.

After it was spotted and reported, the federal agency took action and reverted to its previous guidelines regarding infections. Moreover, a statement was then issued to inform those who visit the page that what was noted earlier is still an ongoing study. It read: "A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website."

In July, around 239 scientists published an open letter addressed to the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn people about the aerosols. Although it has been established that the common mode of transmission is via respiratory droplets, there are others who believe it can spread via aerosolised particles.

What this implies is that even if people stand more than six feet apart, they are still susceptible to infection without proper protective gear. This was reflected in the updated post on the CDC website, which scientists immediately called into question. According to CDC representative Jason MacDonald, the group acknowledges that there are plans to revise the guidelines, but did not specify a timeline as to when it will be implemented.

Prior to the change, a section of the page stated: "There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)."

As it stands right now, the WHO understands that the virus is primarily transmitted via respiratory droplets from infected individuals. Nevertheless, officials find it is possible for SARS-CoV-2 to travel farther than what was originally indicated. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the change reflected might have been politically motivated instead of scientifically.