Humanity's third known interstellar visitor is shrouded in more mystery than light, as an intelligence agency's evasive reply fuels debate over the true nature of object 3I/ATLAS. Public focus has shifted from astronomy to secrecy after the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) issued a standard 'Glomar' response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request concerning records about 3I/ATLAS.

The agency declined to 'neither deny nor confirm the existence or nonexistence of records,' a reply typically used when the existence of documents is classified. This has sparked intense discussion among space enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists, despite mainstream scientific institutions' insistence that the object is a natural comet.

NASA Insists Visitor is a Natural Comet

NASA's scientific community, however, insists the interstellar visitor behaves like other cometary bodies, showing no evidence of artificial origin or intelligent design. The agency has been steadily releasing observational data from Earth-based telescopes and spacecraft missions, even as speculation continues to swirl online.

Unusual Composition and Structure

Astronomers across the globe have prioritised studying 3I/ATLAS as it passed through the inner solar system, utilising instruments both on Earth and in space. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured detailed images when the object was approximately 29.9 million kilometres from the spacecraft, revealing a coma of gas and dust characteristic of cometary activity.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) further contributed high-resolution infrared spectroscopy, identifying a carbon-dioxide-dominated coma, that is, a cloud of gas around the nucleus rich in CO2 relative to water vapour. Such a composition is unusual compared to many comets from within our own system and has intrigued planetary scientists interested in the object's origins.

Despite these comprehensive data sets, uncertainties remain. Estimates of the object's size place its nucleus at several kilometres in diameter, one of the largest interstellar visitors observed.

🚨The CIA will "neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of records" pertaining to interstellar object 3I/ATLAS.



The fact of documents existing or not existing is classified. pic.twitter.com/UNWXUL2Av0 — John Greenewald, Jr. (@theblackvault) January 5, 2026

The 'Glomar' Response

The CIA's refusal to clarify whether it holds records related to 3I/ATLAS has amplified public intrigue, inadvertently lending credibility to speculative theories despite the absence of official evidence supporting extraterrestrial technology. The Glomar response, drawn from precedent cases involving classified intelligence, is often deployed when acknowledging the existence of records themselves could jeopardise sources or methods.

Critics of the response note that if 3I/ATLAS were simply a comet, as NASA maintains, the need for classification would appear limited. Supporters of transparency argue that government scientists and agencies should release all non-sensitive data to the broader scientific community, especially given the object's rarity and potential to inform planetary science.

In contrast, NASA's public briefings have reiterated that available observational evidence supports a natural origin. In a widely circulated YouTube briefing, NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya and Dr Nicky Fox emphasised that all high-confidence data indicate 3I/ATLAS is a comet exhibiting typical behaviour, with no detectable artificial features or technosignatures.

Scientific Consensus vs Speculation

The broader scientific community continues to treat 3I/ATLAS as a natural comet, albeit one with atypical features that make it a valuable subject of study. Confirmed observations of its coma and tail, chemical composition, and hyperbolic trajectory are consistent with expectations for interstellar bodies.

Projects like the Breakthrough Listen initiative have even scanned the object for signs of technosignatures, signals that could indicate artificial activity, but found none, reinforcing the conclusion that the object lacks detectable communications or engineered emissions.

Regardless of speculation, the opportunity to observe 3I/ATLAS up close has been unprecedented. As it continues its outbound journey away from the Sun and Earth, scientists hope that future missions or innovations in tracking could offer deeper insights into its structure and origin, potentially even inspiring missions to intercept future interstellar visitors.

With telescopes and spacecraft around the world peering at this ancient traveller, the enigma of 3I/ATLAS remains grounded in science even as whispers of cover-ups and cryptic government replies swirl online. In the end, it is the data itself, publicly shared, rigorously analysed, and continuously refined, that will ultimately shape our understanding of this extraordinary visitor from the stars.