Cash App is at the centre of a major class action lawsuit settlement after users claimed they were sent promotional text messages without their consent. The company, operated by Block Inc., has agreed to resolve the case for millions, but many users are now wondering if they qualify for a payout and how much they could receive.

What Sparked the Cash App Class Action Lawsuit?

The lawsuit accuses Cash App of breaching the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) by sending unsolicited referral texts as part of its marketing programme. Filed in November 2019 by users across the United States, the case claims that these automated messages encouraged recipients to join or download the app without their consent.

The complaint alleged that Cash App's referral system used pre-filled messages and automated delivery tools to distribute invitations, which plaintiffs argued violated federal restrictions on telemarketing communications.

Legal filings indicate that affected users did not provide prior written consent as required under the TCPA. Although the company denies wrongdoing, Cash App agreed to settle the case in 2025 to avoid extended litigation.

Who Can Make a Claim?

Under the terms of the settlement, anyone in the United States who received a Cash App referral message between 14 November 2019 and 7 August 2025 may be eligible to claim compensation.

To qualify, recipients must confirm that they did not consent to receive promotional or referral messages from Cash App. Each claimant will need to provide the phone number linked to the message and complete the verification form on the official website.

The deadline for filing or objecting to the settlement is 27 October 2025. Claims submitted after this date will not be accepted.

How Much Could Users Receive?

While the total settlement fund amounts to $12.5 million (£9.3 million), the amount each user receives will depend on how many people file valid claims. Legal analysts estimate that payments could range from $88 to $147 (around £65 to £109) per claimant.

The exact figure will be determined once the court approves the final distribution and all administrative costs are deducted. Payments are expected to be issued electronically or by cheque later this year.

How to File a Claim

Those who believe they qualify can submit a claim through the official portal at cashappsecuritysettlement.com. Applicants will need to:

Confirm that they received a promotional message from Cash App.

Provide their valid phone number.

Certify that they did not give consent to receive marketing texts.

Once the claim is verified, users will receive notification about their payment method and estimated payout date.

Why the Settlement Matters

The Cash App settlement underscores continuing concerns over privacy and marketing practices within the financial technology sector. As digital payment platforms expand, regulators are paying closer attention to how companies obtain and manage user consent for marketing communications.

According to court filings, Cash App denied all allegations of wrongdoing and agreed to the settlement to avoid the costs and uncertainties associated with prolonged litigation. The company did not admit liability under the terms of the agreement.

Legal and consumer experts note that the case serves as a reminder for digital platforms to comply strictly with federal privacy laws and to secure explicit consent before sending any promotional or referral messages to users.