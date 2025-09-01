Costco's new store hours officially take effect today, changing how millions of members shop across the United States. The nationwide policy impacts every Costco shopper but clearly benefits those with an Executive Membership.

The adjustment is designed to reward loyalty by granting premium members exclusive early entry, while also aiming to reduce congestion during peak hours.

For regular shoppers, it means waiting a little longer before being allowed through the doors.

What Are the New Costco Hours?

Beginning tomorrow, Executive Members can enter stores one hour earlier than other shoppers on weekdays and Sundays, with access from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

On Saturdays, the early entry window is slightly shorter, lasting from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Gold Star and Business Members must wait until 10:00 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays, and until 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, to begin shopping.

Alongside these changes, Costco has also extended its Saturday closing time to 7:00 p.m. Stores will, however, be closed entirely today, Labour Day, in observance of the holiday, according to USA Today.

Why Executive Members Benefit Most

This new perk is reserved for Costco's Executive Members, who pay $130 (£96) annually. While they account for less than half of the membership base, they generate nearly three-quarters of the company's sales. For this reason, Costco has long prioritised their value, and the updated hours underline just how important they are to the retailer's strategy.

Executive Members already enjoy exclusive benefits such as a two percent annual reward on qualified purchases, discounts on services, and a monthly credit worth $10 (£7.39) on eligible orders. The early shopping window adds yet another reason for high-spending customers to maintain or upgrade to the top-tier plan.

Backlash From Regular Members

The decision has not been universally popular. Many Gold Star and Business Members have expressed frustration, arguing that they have lost access to time slots that once belonged to all members.

Online debates highlight concerns about fairness, with some critics claiming the change pressures shoppers into upgrading to Executive status. Others were irritated by how quickly the policy was enforced following the grace period that ended on 31 August 2025.

Social media platforms and Costco forums have since filled with heated discussions, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction among a significant portion of the customer base.

Costco Defends the New Policy

Costco has defended the change, emphasising its intention to reward loyalty and reinforce the importance of the Executive tier. Company officials point to the significant sales generated by premium members, describing the tiered schedule as a strategic adjustment that provides added value.

Inside the company, some staff have voiced concern about longer working hours and increased workloads without additional support, but the leadership insists that the new hours are a necessary evolution of its membership model.

A Shift in Strategy

The new Costco hours policy represents more than just a timetable adjustment; it signals a broader shift in the retailer's approach to customer loyalty.

By placing Executive Members first, Costco is making a clear bet on exclusivity and prioritising high-spending shoppers to maintain its competitive edge.

For customers, the message is simple: Executive Members now get the first pick of the shelves, while everyone else has to wait.