Liz Truss, who has not even completed three months in office, could become the shortest-serving UK prime minister, according to some Conservative MPs.

Several media reports have claimed that a number of Tory MPs have submitted letters of no confidence to the chair of the powerful 1922 Committee, which organises leadership contests. The development comes at the heels of September's disastrous "mini-budget," and Truss's U-turn on abolishing the top tax rate for the wealthy.

The mini-budget has faced severe criticism from all quarters in the UK. With the pound hitting its lowest value in 35 years, things do not seem to be working in her favour. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said this budget will likely increase inequality.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision to scrap the top rate tax cut, stating that it had been taken with "some humility and contrition."

The latest YouGov poll for The Times suggested a 33-point lead for the Labour party in general elections. This is the largest lead any party has managed to achieve since the late 1990s. If these results get replicated in the polls, the Tories may just find themselves in no position to lead.

According to the survey, Labour was on 54 points while the Tories were on 21 points. In total, four major polling companies got similar results in their surveys. All polls showed a significant Labour lead.

As Truss fights to make up for the losses and win people's trust back, here is a look at the UK's shortest-serving prime ministers:

Bonar Law became prime minister in 1922 as the Conservative MP for Glasgow Blackfriars. He was forced to resign in May 1923 due to his ill health. He served for a total of 209 days.

Conservative MP Sir Douglas-Home served for a year and a day after being elected to parliament in 1963. He lost to Harold Wilson in the 1964 election. Sir Anthony Eden, who served as prime minister for 1 year and 279 days, resigned in 1957, per a report in The Independent.