The digital landscape is currently witnessing an unprecedented campaign directed at one of the music industry's most prominent figures – Nicki Minaj. The 'Bang Bang' singer has found herself at the centre of an aggressive effort to have her removed from the United States after she publicly embraced her support for Donald Trump and JD Vance's administration.

There are two petitions calling for Minaj's deportation and both have gained significant momentum, receiving thousands of signatures each. The outcry follows recent public appearances and statements she made that many deemed polarising, leading them to scrutinise her right to reside in the United States.

Deport Nicki Minaj

Two petitions calling for Minaj's deportation have seen support grow over the past few days. One has received over 47,000 signatures, while the other has over 88,000. As of this writing, both petitions have a total of over 120,000.

One petition wanted Minaj to be deported back to Trinidad and Tobago, claiming that she has spiraled 'out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis.' They also called out her alleged 'erratic behavior' for harassing the Carters.

'This is not just a personal grievance—it is a matter of public concern,' the petition read. 'Nicki Minaj's influential status does not grant her the right to overstep legal and moral boundaries. Her actions have demonstrated that she poses a threat not only to the individuals she has targeted but potentially to the broader community.'

The other petition claimed that Minaj betrayed the LGBTQ+ community after saying, 'boys should just be boys.' The petition said the Grammy winner's platform 'carries weight and responsibility' but her 'recent statements are a stark contrast to the solidarity she once showed.'

This level of public mobilisation is rare for a celebrity of her stature, yet the sheer volume of participants has forced the topic into the mainstream news cycle. While such petitions carry no legal weight on their own, they often serve as a barometer of public sentiment and, in some instances, prompt investigations or official responses from government agencies.

Nicki minaj (an immigrant) at a MAGA meeting with erika kirk saying “be boys, boys should be boys and there’s nothing wrong with that” pic.twitter.com/aDkvOX6KRp — 🕹️ REACTION VIDS (@ImUNBOTHERD) December 21, 2025

Could Minaj Be Deported?

Despite the fervour of the 120,000 signatories, the legal threshold for deporting a long-term resident is exceptionally high. Deportation proceedings generally require a violation of visa terms or a significant criminal record warranting revocation of residency status.

Being the subject of public distaste, such as the case of Minaj, does not constitute a legal basis for removal. Furthermore, the deportation process involves lengthy judicial proceedings, including hearings before an immigration judge and multiple opportunities for appeal.

Also, the call for Minaj's deportation only began after she spoke publicly of her support for MAGA. According to the ACLU, 'Criticizing U.S. foreign policy, or voicing any other opinion, is protected by the First Amendment – no matter your immigration status.'

Minaj's Citizenship and Immigration Status

Minaj's attendance at the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, in December, during which she publicly expressed her support for Trump, reignited discussion about her immigration status and citizenship. Many claimed that the self-proclaimed Queen of rap is an illegal immigrant, and some questioned why she's able to remain in the country without being a US citizen.

Minaj admitted in a post on Instagram that she 'came to this country as an illegal immigrant' when she was just 5. Also, in a 2024 TikTok live, she confirmed that she was still not a US citizen.

'You would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago,' she added.

Despite her previous statement, Minaj holds a green card, which is issued to non-US citizens and allows them to work and remain in the US. The green card grants Minaj permanent residency in America.