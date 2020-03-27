Months into 2020, the Wuhan coronavirus as made its way around the globe as predicted by health experts. Even the most advanced countries are currently struggling amid the pandemic as the rate of new infections continue to rise. While some territories have shown success in their efforts to control its spread, others are unfortunately unable to keep up. Until a cure of vaccine becomes available, those with COVID-19 that experience debilitating symptoms need supportive care. As such, the UK government tapped the help of renowned British inventor James Dyson to produce ventilators.

According to a report from CNN, the original order was for 10,000 units in order to be distributed to the country's National Health Service (NHS). Patients who have difficulty breathing due to the complications from the virus that result in pneumonia would need medical assistance to breathe. Hence, those who are unable to get access to a ventilator are at a high risk of dying from lack of oxygen.

The famed industrial engineer communicated via a letter to his employees that read "A ventilator supports a patient who is no longer able to maintain their own airways, but sadly there is currently a significant shortage, both in the UK and other countries around the world." As other medical companies struggling to meet the overwhelming demand for the machines due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients, Dyson's was able to design and build a ventilator in just 10 days.

Dyson the U.K. company designed and built a new ventilator in 10 days in coordination with The Technology Partnership(TTP)Dubbed CoVent, itâ€™s a bed mounted, portable ventilator that can run from battery power in field-hospital conditions#CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/XbysgRzMZc — Yassar Yousuf (@YassarYousuf) March 27, 2020

Aside from Dyson, another British company named Gtech which markets cordless garden tools and household appliances is also submitting working examples of ventilators to the government. Meanwhile, in the US, a partnership between 3M, GE healthcare, and Ford are likewise working to supply medical equipment and protective gear to coronavirus frontliners. Furthermore, GM and Tesla are pledging to make ventilators as well.

This is a groundbreaking achievement for a manufacturer that mostly caters to high-end vacuum cleaners, hand dryers, and blade-less fans. The device called "CoVent" will immediately move into mass production with an estimated delivery date early next month.

It was indicated that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally contacted him to develop a ventilator on short notice in order to fight against the pandemic. As such, on top of the 10,000 units ordered by the government, Dyson will donate another 5,000 to for a total of 15,000 ventilators for the NHS.