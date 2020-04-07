With people staying home as directed by government officials, eating out is not exactly an option available right now. Studies have shown that social distancing, proper hygiene, and personal protective equipment are crucial to prevent transmission of SARS-COV-2. As such, since food is crucial and restaurants are considered essential services, many establishments now offer delivery services, takeout, or both. Thus, a new update making its way to Google Maps makes it easier to locate ones nearby.

Google is reportedly updating its location services platform this week that will tweak the main interface. Similar to the shortcuts that were previously featured once users open the app, "Takeout" and "Delivery" are prominently on display. 9to5Google confirms that these two have been accessible for a while now. However, the adjustments made by the internet search company automatically keeps them visible by default.

In its current state, the Google Maps shortcuts function similar to the rest. This means that clicking on a restaurant does not launch food delivery services such as Uber Eats or DoorDash. There are no hints that app integration will eventually happen anytime soon. Thus, Android and iOS users would still need to manually call these dining outlets to place their orders. This trend will likely continue until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Learn how we're aiming to help public health officials combat the pandemic through an early release of our COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports â†’ https://t.co/WjIOEscoyS pic.twitter.com/ymtykxGb8S — Google Maps (@googlemaps) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the update should be rolling out globally soon, but those in the United States and France are confirming that it is live. Those who have been using the app prior to this change already reported a shortcut on COVID-19 that open Google Search with relevant links. Those who were searching for medical facilities were likewise prompted with the same option.

Even those who are not using the Maps function will notice that typing in restaurants directly on Google Search will yield similar results. Based on the user's location, the listed dining establishments will show checkmarks below that indicate if dine-in, delivery, or takeout options are available.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is actively pushing for awareness about the virus. In fact, the agency hopes to flag any type of misinformation posted online. In a recent article, Facebook is allegedly doing its part by cracking down on fake news and unofficial posts related to COVID-19. Google is also helping out by directing users with related concerns to the proper channels.