COVID-19 long-haulers who already received the vaccine stated that they felt better, signifying a reduction in the symptoms that the have been experiencing from the time that they recovered from the infection.

The Verge reported that long-haulers hinted that those who experienced persistent symptoms of COVID-19 can improve after getting their shots. While information is still limited on the subject, there is anecdotal data that supports it. In case the pattern remains consistent, such may help researchers in understanding why symptoms persist in some patients even after recovery.

Daniel Griffin, a leading infectious diseases clinician at Columbia University revealed that initially, he was not sure what his patients will experience the moment that they receive their first shot. There were concerns that the vaccine could lead to an adverse effect as it might trigger the immune system. However, the results of the vaccine on his patients may allow the doctor to say goodbye to his initial worries.

Griffin said that he started receiving text messages as well as calls from some of his colleagues, asking him if his patients who were long-haulers reported feeling better. When he talked to his patients, he found out that they were. He clarified though, that it was not at a rate of 100 percent, but he said that it came to about a third.

Many of the doctor's patients who showed improvement signified feeling some side effects after their first Moderna or Pfizer shot. He explained that this is normal since such is common among those who already had COVID before, and who have had some antibodies. Since there are already antibodies from the infection, the first vaccine shot would act more like a second booster.

Griffin also revealed that many of his patients stated that their sense of smell improved and that there was a reduction in fatigue. There were some who felt the improvement for only a short time. There were others however, who experienced it much longer, and so they went ahead and received their second dose.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funded a study that focuses on COVID-19 long haulers, reported The Denver Channel. The study will try to understand what life will be like for those living with long COVID.