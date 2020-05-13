A few months ago, U.S. President Donald Trump made a controversial announcement regarding the coronavirus outbreak. After hearing about its alleged effectiveness against COVID-19 from doctors in France, it was touted as a miracle drug. However, several experts quickly pointed out that the anti-malarial medication needed to undergo further testing before it could be cleared for treatments. However, many quickly self-medicated with Hydroxychloroquine or Chloroquine with devastating results. Now, results from the latest studies confirm that there is no evidence to support the previous claims.

Even before the research results were made available, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) along with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) already issued warnings against the usage the above-mentioned drugs. A report from CNN notes that the study was initially published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week and recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adviser and infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner stated: "The nail has virtually been put in the coffin of hydroxychloroquine." 1,438 COVID-19 patients in various hospitals in New York were part of a study conducted by a research team from the University at Albany. It was indicated that the death rate of those who were on the medication and those who were not were relatively the same.

Moreover, some who were on a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin were also observed to have no significant improvements. In fact, those who were undergoing treatment using the drugs were recorded to have a higher risk of cardiac arrest.

University at Albany School of Public Health dean and David Holtgrave said: "The big takeaway for me from this study is that it's very consistent with the FDA and NIH guidelines that came out in April." Several clinical trials are now underway with drugs such as Remdesivir, Sarilumab, and Famotidine among others.

In the meantime, potential vaccines have already been approved for human testing, with results expected to be announced soon. In March, Trump took to social media to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in COVID-19 treatments. Healthcare professionals urged him to stop until there is enough evidence to suggest its efficacy.