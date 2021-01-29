The new COVID-19 UK variant that is ravaging many countries around the world produces symptoms that are somewhat different from the original variant.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) of Britain released data which listed the symptoms that patients of the new strain suffered from. Patients signified that they endured aching muscles, sore throat, and fatigue. However, not many of the patients suffered from sky-high fever, New York Post reported.

Comparing the symptoms of patients of the UK variant with those of the original strain would show a stark difference. With the old strain, the most common symptoms were continuous coughing, loss of taste and smell and fever, reported The Sun.

"People testing positive compatible with the new UK variant were more likely to report any symptoms and the classic symptoms, but were less likely to report loss of taste and smell," stated the Office for National Statistics.

With regards to gastrointestinal symptoms though, the survey showed that there seems to be no difference between those who contracted the original virus and the UK variant.

The most noticeable change in symptoms was with fever. Those who contracted the COVID-19 UK variant were less likely to be suffering from high temperatures.

The COVID UK variant was seen as the reason behind the increase in cases in the UK, as well as in hospitalisations since December 2020. It was also the reason why the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened Christmas rules. The number of cases still rose before the Jan. 6 lockdown.

Doctors noted that the new UK variant was highly infectious. It was first detected in Kent, which is why it has also been commonly called in the UK the "Kent strain" or the "Kent mutation." It was also believed that the mutation happened in the body of a COVID-19 patient. The World Health Organisation has already confirmed that the UK variant has been found in around 60 countries.

On the other hand, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said that the scientists are only 50 percent certain that the Kent strain is more deadly compared to the original strain.

What was noted by the ONS study was that up to Jan. 9, the number of those testing positive for the virus has increased. There was an increase in those 35 years and below as well as those who are 35 years old and above who were working closely with patients.