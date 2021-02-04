The number of individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccines is increasing, but along with it, dermatologists are also noticing more cases of the "COVID arm."

The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) revealed that it has seen an increasing number of cases of what they call the "COVID-arm." Such is characterised by red, swollen skin days after they receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The AADA opened a registry where health care providers are able to report reactions in their patients, which may result from a COVID-19 vaccine. The association wanted to better understand the possible manifestations on the skin.

A certified dermatologist in Texas, Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, told KXAS-TV, a local news station, that what people notice on their arms after a jab is the "mounting immune response" from the vaccine. This may be in the form of red patches on the arm days after receiving the jab.

Houshmand admitted that the "COVID- arm" is quite uncomfortable but she does not advise anyone not to get vaccinated just because of this dermatological issue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has outlined a number of side effects that one may experience after being injected with a COVID vaccine. Some of the things that the agency mentioned include swelling and pain right at the injection site. In other cases, inoculated individuals may also deal with chills, fatigue, fever, or headache. To counter this, the agency advised placing a cool wet washcloth on the area injected.

Those who would feel a bit of discomfort on the injected area could also try to exercise or use the arm. Movement on the arm will be beneficial instead of rendering the arm immobile due to the vaccination.

The CDC stated that in most cases, feeling pain or having a fever is considered normal. However, if the tenderness or redness increases after 24 hours from the time that an individual received the jab, he is advised to contact a general practitioner right away. Another instance is when the side effects start to get worrisome and have been going on for a few days from the time one was vaccinated.