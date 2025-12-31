In a time when tech giants have more power than elected officials, Elon Musk's online presence has once again caused a lot of trouble. People often see the world's richest man dealing with the high-stakes worlds of space exploration and artificial intelligence.

Recently, though, he was in trouble for a much more down-to-earth reason that many people called 'creepy.' Musk's decision to publicly rate the looks of a 19-year-old student who was facing deportation from Denmark left the teenager 'floored' and the internet in an uproar.

The Viral Outcry Over Elon Musk's '8 Or Above' Remark

The Viral Outcry Over Elon Musk's '8 Or Above' Remark The incident began when Musk, 54, commented on a post regarding Audrey Morris, a high school student born in Los Angeles who has called Denmark home since she was nine.

Morris had moved to the Scandinavian country in 2015 when her mother enrolled in a PhD programme, but her legal status hit a crisis point in June 2024 when her temporary residency permit expired.

Morris found herself at the centre of a bureaucratic nightmare when her residency permit was threatened because she moved into a school dormitory in Viborg, technically violating the rule that she must reside at the same address as her mother.

Wading into the discussion on his social media platform, X, on 28 December 2025, the Tesla CEO posted: '8 or above level hotness should get an exemption,' accompanied by a crying-laughing emoji.

Though the post was quickly deleted, the damage was done. For a man who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and fathers at least 14 children, the 'joke' landed with a thud.

Morris, who celebrated her 19th birthday in August, was far from amused by the billionaire's input. Speaking to the Daily Beast, she described the ordeal as 'definitely crazy.' While she acknowledged that her appearance had been a talking point since her case went public—noting the irony that people focused on her being 'blonde and white'—she expected more from a figure of Musk's stature.

'It would've been really cool if he commented something like, 'Oh wow, look how many academic things she's reached,' or whatever,' she remarked. 'That would've been great. It could have been so helpful.' Instead, the teenager felt her years of academic rigour and volunteer work in Aarhus were being overshadowed by a superficial 'hotness' rating.

Legal Realities and the Shadow of Elon Musk

While Musk's comments dominated social media headlines, the underlying legal battle Morris faced was much more sombre. For a time, the threat of deportation was so severe that she began preparing backup plans to relocate to the United States—a move that would have meant abandoning her family, her long-term partner, and the only life she truly remembers.

'Denmark is my home. One hundred per cent. I am as Danish as a foreigner can possibly be,' she previously told Stifstidende. Her case highlighted the rigidities of Danish immigration law; while her American mother and 15-year-old brother were granted citizenship, Morris was initially refused.

Thank goodness things have gotten better since then. Morris finally got a 10-year residency permit, which lets her stay in the country she loves. But not getting full citizenship is still a sore spot for her, and it puts her in a different legal category than her immediate family.

The teenager said that even though the administrative breakthrough was a big deal, she was still disappointed that a world leader chose to 'perve' on her instead of fixing the problems with immigration policy.

People on social media quickly came to her defense, calling Musk a 'creepy loser' and a 'old man' who should 'calm down.' Some people pointed out the big age difference, saying that Musk was 36 years old when Morris was born. The backlash shows that people are getting tired of Musk's habit of making provocative, often unfiltered comments on sensitive issues.

Musk says he supports 'legal' immigration and work visas, but many people thought that his involvement in Morris's case meant that his support might depend on how 'hot' the issue was at the time. This is something that still affects his public image.