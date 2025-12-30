The transition from child stardom to adult life is often portrayed as a precarious tightrope walk, but for Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide actor Tylor Chase, the safety net appears to have vanished entirely. In a series of events that have sent shockwaves through the nostalgic millennial fanbase of Nickelodeon, the 36-year-old former actor is reportedly back on the streets of Riverside, California, battling severe addiction and homelessness just days after a brief psychiatric intervention.

The situation took a turn for the worse following what was meant to be a turning point for the former child star. Shaun Weiss, known for his role in The Mighty Ducks, has been leading a desperate charge to save Chase, drawing from his own harrowing and well-documented battle with substance abuse.

Speaking to TMZ on Dec. 29, the 47-year-old Weiss revealed that Chase had been placed on a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold after a mental health crisis team evaluated his condition. This evaluation was triggered by local barbershop owner Jacob Harris, who spent three hours with Chase on Christmas Day before calling in the crisis team.

The Heartbreaking Reality Facing Tylor Chase

While a psychiatric hold is often the first step toward long-term recovery, the system seemingly failed to provide the necessary bridge to rehabilitation. According to Weiss, the plan was for the facility to hold Chase until he could be safely transported to a pre-arranged detox centre. Instead, he was released prematurely.

'They were supposed to hold him and then transport him to a detox facility that we had arranged. Instead, they let him out without contacting any of us,' Weiss explained.

The details of Chase's current state are nothing short of tragic. Influencer Jacob Harris, who has also been attempting to intervene, reportedly found the actor in Riverside during a night of freezing temperatures. When a crisis team arrived to reassess him, the scene they encountered was grim. Weiss noted that he was informed Chase was 'smoking meth during the evaluation with no shoes or jacket in the freezing cold'.

Despite this alarming behaviour and the clear lack of basic necessities, the actor was once again left on the street. Riverside police confirmed they have contacted Chase at least once a week to offer support, but he continues to refuse structured housing and treatment.

A Community's Desperate Fight For Tylor Chase

This latest downward spiral follows a viral TikTok video from earlier this month, which showed the man who once played the high-energy Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon looking unrecognisable and dishevelled. The footage prompted an immediate, though uneven, rescue effort from his former peers. Daniel Curtis Lee, who co-starred with Chase on Ned's Declassified, personally tried to help by providing a meal and a motel room for his old friend. However, the attempt ended in chaos.

The motel staff later contacted the 34-year-old Lee to report that the room had been trashed. The door was left wide open, the refrigerator had been flipped upside down and the microwave was found in the bathroom.

Lee later revealed that Chase's family had warned him this might happen, as previous attempts to house him had ended similarly due to his untreated Bipolar Disorder. It was a stark indication of the depth of the mental health crisis Chase is currently navigating.

Weiss, who now works with the Eleven 11 Recovery rehab centre in San Clemente, maintains that a bed is still waiting for Chase if he can be found and convinced to go. 'I reached out to some friends of mine and we have a bed for him at a detox and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment,' Weiss said.

The proposed treatment plan includes a scholarship for a year of sober living, but because Chase is an adult, he must enter the facility of his own volition. For now, one of the faces of 2000s children's television remains out in the cold, a haunting reminder of the industry's often-forgotten casualties.