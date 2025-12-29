Could a psychic really foresee a massive state funeral broadcast on TV screens worldwide, with coffins draped in flags and world leaders walking by in a sombre procession? Selina Avalon, the psychic medium behind the Soul-Voyance platform, has sparked online discussion by predicting that a famous person will die in late December or early January 2026.

Her headline-making prediction raises the question, 'Is it Donald Trump?' She insists it is not, completely ruling him out. First shared in a blog post and video in October, her forecast paints a vivid picture of pomp and ceremony, with a Greek connection that has prompted widespread speculation.

Donald Trump's Presence at the Foretold Funeral

Avalon is adamant about one striking detail in her vision: 'The other thing I saw was that Donald Trump will be in attendance of this funeral,' she said. 'He will be at the funeral. I saw a vision of him dressed in black, so it is not his funeral. And he will be attending with his wife, Melania Trump'. This rules out the US president from her prophecy, placing him instead as a mourner amid the spectacle.​​

To clarify the intrigue behind the headline, Avalon has never named Donald Trump as the figure in peril – quite the opposite, positioning him as a key attendee in mourning attire alongside Melania, which directly debunks any notion of his own demise. She describes the event in gripping terms. 'I'm seeing a very big update on the big state funeral that I predicted for the end of December,' Avalon explained. 'The dates were Dec. 21, Dec. 29, and the beginning, or first half, of January 2026.'

The ceremony, she insists, will honour a man – perhaps a king, president or ex-president – with the coffin lying in state and broadcast live across global networks. A Greek flag fluttering in her mind's eye hints at the deceased's heritage, leading her to mull figures like King Charles, whose late father Prince Philip hailed from Corfu, or even Joe Biden with his traced ancestral ties.​​

Yet Avalon treads carefully on identities. 'I'm not sure which one of these it is. It could even be a different world leader,' she stresses, blending her intuition with quick online research. 'Whoever it is that passes will have a Greek link,' she added. 'I saw a Greek flag flying in the sky. It will be a massive televised funeral. State funeral, lying in state, the coffin will be lying in state. It will be a male – it'll be either a king, a president, or ex-president'.

Donald Trump and a Year of Broader Prophecies

Addressing the headline's provocative question head-on, Avalon's vision spares Donald Trump any personal tragedy, instead casting him as a prominent guest at this sombre international event – a detail that has fuelled debates online about why other psychics contradict her. Avalon's reach extends far beyond this single portent.

With a loyal online following across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, she dishes out weekly visions backed by client testimonials praising her tarot, astrology and mediumship sessions. Her 2026 forecasts read like a dystopian script, warning of a one-world digital currency – possibly named after a Roman deity – supplanting pounds, dollars and euros over the next decade.​​

While the prophecy centres on an unnamed male leader with Hellenic ties – not the US president – it contrasts sharply with rival seers who have Trump in their crosshairs for 2026 woes. Closer to home for Britons, she foresees cyber-attacks sparking power blackouts across the UK within six months, hitting airports, the NHS and London Underground for up to 36 hours.

Aviation buffs might perk up at her tip of a supersonic jet akin to Concorde, rebranded and launched within a year. But darker clouds gather: AI kiosks ousting human workers from supermarkets, banks and even doctors' surgeries; a deadly bacterial plague erupting in Africa within five years; civil war in South Africa soon; and health crises worldwide.​​

Geopolitics takes a grim turn too. Escalations in Ukraine, Israel-Gaza and Iran could erupt into something bigger by late April or May 2026, tied to astrological shifts like Uranus in Gemini – a transit she links to the Second World War's spark. 'You're going to get a lot of stop-start with the war. A lot of on and off. A lot of chaos, but it doesn't fully engage into full action until the end of April, May,' she notes.​

In essence, the 'Is It Donald Trump?' hook draws readers in, but Avalon's specifics exonerate him, spotlighting instead a mysterious figure whose passing could reshape global alliances. Sceptics will dismiss it all as fanciful guesswork, especially amid a surge of 2026 prophecies from other seers naming Trump in peril.

But Avalon's track record – touted hits on past events – keeps devotees hooked. As 2025 closes, her words linger like an uneasy whisper: will cameras soon capture that lying-in-state procession, with Trump in the front rows? Only time, it seems, will tell.