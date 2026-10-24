Pentagon UFO files released on Friday, 23 October 2026, include a previously published account alleging that two bodies and an unusual craft were recovered near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947.

The redacted document matches an affidavit attributed to Walter G. Haut, a former military public information officer. The Pentagon's publication of the account does not verify its claims.

The US military initially announced the recovery of a 'flying disc' on 8 July 1947, before identifying the debris as balloon equipment. Later Air Force investigations linked the material to Project Mogul, a classified balloon research programme. Yet alternative accounts of what happened near Roswell have persisted for decades.

The latest release includes a statement dated 26 December 2002 that appeared publicly in the 2007 book Witness to Roswell. Its inclusion in a government archive brings renewed attention to an old allegation, not a fresh eyewitness discovery.

UFO Affidavit Describes Alleged Craft and Covered Bodies

Haut's 2002 affidavit describes a meeting at Roswell Army Air Field on 8 July 1947. He claimed officers discussed two recovery sites and passed around fragments resembling thin metal foil. He remembered the material as unusually strong, although his statement provides no laboratory analysis or independently verified identification.

He further alleged that Brig. Gen. Roger Ramey proposed directing public attention towards one site and away from another. Haut believed senior Pentagon officials had devised the plan but admitted he did not know how it would be carried out. His account does not establish that a deception occurred.

According to the affidavit, base commander Col. William Blanchard later escorted Haut to Building 84, a guarded hangar. Inside, Haut claimed to have seen a metallic-looking, egg-shaped object approximately 12 to 15 feet long and six feet high. He reported seeing no windows, wings or landing gear, but said poor lighting limited his view.

Nearby, he claimed, were what he interpreted as two bodies beneath a canvas covering. Their heads appeared unusually large, while their covered outlines suggested bodies about the size of a 10-year-old child. Haut could not distinguish facial features. He said Blanchard later indicated a height of about four feet.

'I am convinced that what I personally observed was some type of craft and its crew from outer space,' Haut wrote.

The statement contains no photographs, medical findings or forensic evidence establishing that the alleged bodies were extraterrestrial. Haut also alleged that Maj. Jesse Marcel told him balloon debris had been substituted for wreckage transported to Fort Worth, Texas. That claim rests on Haut's account of their conversation.

Earlier UFO Statements Complicate Haut's Roswell Account

The redacted affidavit appears in document DOW-UAP-D168, a wider project-management package associated with Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies. Its wording matches the earlier version naming Haut, but the government copy conceals identifying information.

There is also a discrepancy in Haut's own public record. In a 1993 affidavit, he described distributing the flying-disc announcement and relying on senior officers' judgement about the debris. That statement did not recount personally seeing a craft or bodies.

During CNN's Larry King Live on 1 July 2003, presenter Larry King asked whether Haut had ever seen any of the wreckage. Haut answered, 'No, sir.'

The response conflicts with the direct observations described in his earlier-dated 2002 affidavit. The available record does not explain the difference or establish that Haut deliberately misrepresented events.

Pentagon UFO Release Leaves Earlier Findings Intact

The US Air Force concluded in 1994 that the Roswell debris was consistent with equipment from Project Mogul. A 1995 Government Accountability Office review found surviving records referring to balloon equipment, although it also noted that some administrative records had been destroyed without adequate documentation.

In 2024, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office reported no verifiable evidence that the US government had recovered extraterrestrial technology. Its historical review likewise found no evidence of alien bodies recovered at Roswell.

The October 2026 release does not overturn those findings. It preserves a disputed historical account whose most extraordinary details remain unverified.

The central questions concern not merely what Haut said he saw, but why his accounts differed and whether independent evidence can support them.