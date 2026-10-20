Former Pentagon UFO investigator Jay Stratton claims in his new memoir that people involved with alleged US recoveries of aliens and their technology suffered mental breakdowns and, in some cases, took their own lives.

Stratton, the first director of the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, has also alleged that military contractors possess at least a dozen crashed spacecraft and have recovered non-human remains.

BroBible reports the claims in connection with his memoir, Out of the Shadows. He previously served as Chief of Air and Space Warfare for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has challenged Stratton to produce evidence.

What Stratton Alleges About Recovered Aliens

The memoir passage reproduced by BroBible attributes the reported harm to encounters with non-human intelligence and its technology, claiming they caused some people 'to resign, suffer mental breakdowns, and in some cases take their own lives. The truth was just too difficult for them to process.'

Stratton also alleges that aliens were recovered alive from the 1947 crash at Roswell, New Mexico, but later died after refusing food and human contact.

Other Officials' Claims About Aliens

Other former officials have advanced similar claims. They include Luis 'Lue' Elizondo, identified in the report as director of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, and David Grusch, an Air Force veteran who previously worked at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office.

Astrophysicist Eric Davis, who worked with the Pentagon's UFO programme, has asserted that he personally viewed classified images and documents purportedly supporting claims of alien life discovered in crashed craft.

Hal Puthoff, a former CIA-funded researcher and adviser to the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, has separately alleged the recovery of 'four separate types' of alien species.

Loeb Seeks Evidence for Aliens

Loeb leads Harvard's Galileo Project, which searches for signs of extraterrestrial life, and previously chaired the university's Department of Astronomy. He has himself suggested that the comet 3I/Atlas and the asteroid Oumuamua could be alien spacecraft.

His earlier proposals include the possibility that an advanced civilisation created the universe in a laboratory and that aliens could travel through hidden dimensions.

Loeb chairs the UAP Science Advisory Council, which advises the White House and other US agencies. He also described a separate UAP Governing Board whose membership spans the executive branch, the military, and the intelligence community.

'Obviously, any groundbreaking revelation about alien intelligence would be of great political benefit to the Trump administration. Why can't anyone offer President Trump a guided tour to an alien spacecraft or at least some footage of alien bodies?' he wrote.

Loeb also told Fox 32 News that a legal waiver lets employees share confidential UAP information with designated government investigators, but Stratton provided neither tangible nor digital proof.

'Jay did not respond to my invitation, even after it was repeated by the Council member, Dr Tim Gallaudet,' Loeb wrote. The report includes no reply from Stratton addressing Loeb's invitation or demand for evidence.

Loeb described public disclosure as a goal of the council, explaining that its purpose includes releasing material on alleged non-human technologies so that the evidence becomes available beyond official channels.