A newly released Pentagon case file describes two federal agents watching a black triangular object rise above a ridgeline, hover and then shoot towards a canyon in 'absolute acoustic silence' near a sensitive US national security site.

The sighting, which occurred shortly after sunset in June in the western United States, has not been explained. Investigators have not identified the object or verified its reported performance and have found no physical evidence on the ground.

The documents were published on Friday, 23 October 2026, in the seventh batch of UFO-related records released under a transparency initiative announced by US President Donald Trump in February.

The release contains 28 PDF files, including an FBI interview record reproducing a statement from two federal special agents and a memorandum prepared by the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

The two accounts differ on a key point. The FBI statement describes a sighting lasting about three seconds, while AARO records a sequence of movements spanning more than 30 seconds. Neither document explains why the timelines conflict.

Agents Report Silent Triangular Craft Over Ridge

According to the records, a third federal agent at a separate observation post alerted the two witnesses to an unusual object shortly after sunset. They moved to obtain a clearer view towards the west, where they reported seeing a dark triangular shape above a distant ridgeline.

The FBI statement describes an object resembling a delta-wing drone, with an estimated wingspan of nine to 15 feet (2.7 to 4.6 metres). The agents put its length at six to nine feet (1.8 to 2.7 metres) and its thickness at one to two feet (0.3 to 0.6 metres). These were visual estimates rather than instrument measurements.

AARO's memorandum gives a more detailed description of its apparent movement. It says the object rose vertically for around ten seconds, climbing an estimated 200 to 300 feet (61 to 91 metres) above the ridge while appearing to maintain a fixed orientation.

BREAKING: TRANCHE 7 IS OUT



New Pentagon UFO files:

federal agents watched a matte-black triangle rise over a ridge, hover about 20 seconds, then cover a mile and half in 3 seconds flat!!



The craziest part? No sound. And it happened THIS YEAR! 🛸



Believers...what was it? 👽… pic.twitter.com/5L9zzpCXEI — Make Aliens Great Again (@MAGA_Aliens) October 23, 2026

The witnesses described its exterior as matte black, with no visible signs of conventional propulsion. AARO's account said the ascent occurred in 'absolute acoustic silence', a phrase reflecting what the agents reported hearing rather than a recorded acoustic measurement.

One agent also used a handheld infrared device. According to the FBI statement, the object appeared hotter than its surroundings, with a uniform thermal appearance and no visible exhaust. The records do not establish a measured temperature or identify the source of the apparent heat.

AARO says the object then hovered for roughly 20 seconds before banking and descending towards a canyon within another two or three seconds. Witnesses compared the speed of its final movement with that of a military fighter jet, but the office said no instrumented speed measurement was obtained.

The FBI's shorter three-second account is difficult to reconcile with AARO's longer description. Both documents preserve witness testimony about the same reported encounter, but neither provides independent confirmation of every movement described.

Pentagon Notes Case for Further Examination

A ground survey of the canyon drainage the following morning found no wreckage, ground scarring or damaged vegetation, according to the AARO memorandum. The record also mentions another reported observation on the following evening, but does not establish the identity of any object involved.

The FBI file includes landscape illustrations showing representations of the triangular shape against the surrounding terrain. They are reconstructions of the reported sighting, not authenticated photographs or sensor images of the object itself.

The precise location of the national security site and the agents' names were withheld in the released files. The redactions limit what can be checked publicly about the viewing conditions and the surrounding area.

AARO said the case warranted further investigation because aspects of the reported shape and movement resembled accounts from other encounters in the western United States. Previous releases have described separate sightings of coloured lights and objects detected using infrared equipment, but none establishes a connection to the June report.

The office cautioned that its descriptions reflect the witnesses' interpretations and should not be treated as conclusive findings about an object's characteristics or capabilities. The reported silence, hover and apparent acceleration remain descriptions of what witnesses said they saw, rather than verified technical measurements.

The Pentagon has not established whether the object was a drone, another type of aircraft or something else. For now, the records document an unresolved sighting, along with conflicting timelines and no physical evidence identifying what the agents reported seeing.