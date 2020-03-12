After the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Italy, Serie A matches took place last week behind closed doors. Even after temperature screening and various precautions, the virus managed to enter the Allianz Stadium undetected. Juventus player Daniele Rugani, who was present in the stadium on Sunday, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was pictured celebrating the team's 2-0 victory over Inter Milan with the rest of the team. All those who came in contact with Rugani, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have been advised to remain in quarantine.

Rugani remained an unused substitute on Sunday. However, it did not stop him from coming in contact with players from both teams. After the team's victory, Rugani was a part of the team huddle. He shared the dressing room with Juventus players who are now in quarantine.

Ronaldo flew back to his home in Madeira, Portugal after the match on Sunday. The player had a tough few days after Sunday's match with his mother suffering a stroke. Having been released from the hospital, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro has assured that she has fully recovered from the stroke.

However, the worried son decided to hastily return to his family after the match against Inter. Rugani's test result came out after Ronaldo's return to Portugal.

Juventus was supposed to have a training session this week. Since Rugani tested positive, players have been asked to remain in quarantine. Rugani has been put in isolation and will receive medical attention during the isolation.

Ronaldo will not be flying back to Turin to join his fellow Juventus teammates in quarantine, Daily Mail reported. Instead, the player will remain quarantined at his home. It is unsure if his family will be under quarantine as well.

Juventus' Champions League match against Lyon, scheduled for Tuesday next week, might be postponed due to the COVID-19 threat. In Italy, all sporting events have been called off until April 3. Closed-door matches will no longer be taking place in Italy. The country is under lockdown with a few pharmacies and supermarkets remaining open.