Brooklyn Beckham used to be very close to all his siblings. Growing up, they were always photographed hanging out and vacationing with each other. The brothers are also very affectionate towards each other, and they are especially sweet to their youngest sibling and only sister, Harper Beckham. But just like other siblings, the Beckhams grew up one day, and they started leading their own lives. Since some of them are already adults, they are free to make their own decisions and can stand up for themselves as well.

This week, Brooklyn made some shocking allegations about his family, especially his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. He also dragged his siblings into his lengthy post on his Instagram Story.

Brooklyn vs Cruz

According to Brooklyn, David and Victoria sent their other children to attack their older brother on social media. Fans following the Beckham family feud would remember that Cruz released a statement saying that Brooklyn's accounts are not accurate.

Who Blocked Whom?

Last year, Cruz finally responded to the rumours that David and Victoria blocked Brooklyn on their social media accounts. The 20-year-old claimed that it is the other way around. Their parents woke up one day only to realise that they are already blocked. Cruz claimed to have experienced the same thing.

But according to Brooklyn, it was his siblings who blocked him on social media last summer.

There was a time before all these transpired when Cruz seemingly tried to extend an olive branch to his brother. He posted an adorable throwback photo of them and their siblings during one of their family's holidays.

Cruz also included a cryptic caption on his post and wrote, 'Life is too short to be silenced. Let's talk it out.' Fans were hopeful that Cruz's post would pave the way for the brothers to at least reconcile. However, the opposite happened.

Just weeks later, Cruz made the shocking claim that Brooklyn blocked him and their parents on social media. However, Brooklyn's recent account is the exact opposite.

David Beckham's Reaction

It is difficult to say who is telling the truth and who is not because even though Brooklyn and Cruz are brothers, they could have very different experiences growing up under the care of their parents.

But regardless of what the siblings have to say, it seems that their parents are still hopeful for a reconciliation someday. During a recent interview, David was asked to comment on Brooklyn's bombshell revelation, and the doting dad extended his grace to his son.

'Children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn. That's what I try to teach my kids, but, you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well,' David said.

Victoria Beckham's Silence

As of writing, Victoria has not responded to Brooklyn's allegations. She has not posted anything on social media either. It is unclear whether Victoria would ever release a statement on the issue or not. But others who are not directly involved already did.

David's former assistant, Rebecca Loos, praised Brooklyn for his honesty and stressed that the truth will always come out.

The conflicting accounts between the brothers highlight the complexity of family disputes played out in public view. With each sibling presenting a different version of events, the truth may lie somewhere between their competing narratives, or perhaps each brother genuinely perceives events through their own distinct lens shaped by personal experience.