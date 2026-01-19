Brooklyn Beckham has made shocking revelations about his mother Victoria Beckham, claiming she danced on him inappropriately at his own wedding in April 2022. The 26-year-old said the incident made him feel uncomfortable and humiliated in front of hundreds of guests.

In a lengthy Instagram Story post, Brooklyn broke his silence on the ongoing family rift and addressed multiple rumours surrounding his relationship with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. The couple tied the knot three years ago with wife Nicola Peltz and made the surprise decision to leave the UK and stay away from the entire Beckham clan. At the time, rumours swirled that Beckham was having issues with his loved ones, so he opted to live with Peltz's side of the family in the United States.

'Controlled' All His Life

Brooklyn claimed that he grew up with anxiety because his parents controlled him all his life. He said that David and Victoria have always valued their public image more than their family to the point that they are willing to spread lies just to protect their names and reputation.

The chef also recounted a time when Victoria called him 'evil' while he was planning his wedding to Peltz. He said that he and his wife wanted to include their nannies at their table because they were going to the wedding without their husbands, and this left Victoria fuming.

According to Brooklyn, Victoria also refused to support Peltz after the latter asked for support in saving displaced dogs in the LA fires that devastated the region earlier this month.

Controversial Wedding Dress Story Explained

On his Instagram Story, Brooklyn made shocking revelations about his parents, especially Victoria. He also debunked some of the rumours surrounding him and his wife, starting with claims that Peltz was the one who refused to wear Victoria's creation to her wedding.

According to Brooklyn, it was the other way around. Victoria became upset with Peltz so she refused to let the model wear the wedding dress that she created for her. As a result, Peltz had to look for an alternative at the last minute, eventually choosing Valentino haute couture.

No Plans to Reconcile

Brooklyn ended his lengthy statement by saying that he doesn't want to reconcile with his family. He also said that he and his wife just want to lead private lives in the US.

'I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief,' he said.

Brooklyn's Relationship With His Siblings

Brooklyn did not directly mention his siblings in his statement. However, it seems that he has also been estranged from his brothers. Last year, Cruz seemingly dropped hints about wanting to reconcile with Brooklyn, but it's unclear if anything changed since then.

According to reports, the one person that Brooklyn has not completely cut off from his life is his younger sister, Harper. Last year, the doting older brother greeted Harper on social media on her special day.