The Beckham family could be gearing up for a remarkable holiday celebration this year. After years of a reported feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his family, it seems that everyone is now ready to put the past behind them.

Cruz Beckham, the younger brother of Brooklyn, has seemingly made a public gesture of reconciliation toward his older brother.

Cruz Beckham's Cryptic Appeal

Earlier this year, rumours swirled that Brooklyn had become estranged from his entire family, particularly his brother, Cruz Beckham. But just last week, the younger of the Beckham brothers extended an olive branch via a social media post.

Cruz posted a throwback photo of himself with his dad and siblings on his Instagram Story. According to reports, the snap was taken during the family's holiday trip in 2021.

The 20-year-old also posted a cryptic caption together with a close-up photo of himself, and fans are convinced that the message is for Brooklyn.

'Life is too short to be silenced, at least talk it out,' Cruz wrote.

The post is significant as it follows reports that Cruz had previously blocked his brother on social media.

Will Brooklyn Beckham Celebrate Christmas in the UK?

Sources close to the family suggest that Cruz's post is a deliberate attempt to mend fences. And the entire family hopes that the latter feels the same way.

Throughout the past couple of years, rumours have been swirling that Brooklyn is avoiding his entire family because they do not get along well with his wife, Nicola Peltz. In fact, ever since the two tied the knot in 2022, Brooklyn has spent more time with Peltz's family in the United States than with his own family in the United Kingdom.

However, another source claims that a Christmas reunion will not happen this year. The insider alleged that Brooklyn finds himself caught between the two most important women in his life. But since he married Peltz, he is committed to prioritising her.

'Brooklyn's priority is Nicola, but there's no doubt he's really struggling with being cut off from his family. He's worried that it's going to be a lousy Christmas with this hanging over his head. It's pretty obvious that Brooklyn feels trapped. He misses his family terribly, but he's so scared of upsetting Nicola, he won't risk getting in touch,' the source said.

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz Feud

The feud between the Beckham matriarch and Peltz is widely believed to have originated from a dispute over the latter's wedding dress. Sources previously claimed that Victoria used to be very close to her daughter-in-law, especially when Peltz and Brooklyn were just dating. However, things turned sour after Peltz refused to wear a Victoria Beckham creation to her wedding.

A source claimed that Peltz was painted as a 'brat' for not wearing Victoria's dress, and this angered the model. Peltz later clarified that she had wanted to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law, but the atelier was unable to accommodate the request in time. Despite this explanation, the narrative of a deliberate snub took hold, creating a foundational rift between the two families.

However, Brooklyn's wife had been photographed in her mother-in-law's creations on multiple occasions prior to the wedding.

The Stalemate

The core of the issue appears to be a lack of direct communication and unresolved grievances. 'Nicola is still extremely resentful that they haven't had an apology from the Beckhams - she blames them entirely for the fallout, and Brooklyn is backing her,' the source said.

'Nicola hates that Brooklyn is feeling low, but she lays responsibility for that firmly with his parents. She's convinced Victoria would love to see them split up, but she's vowed that won't happen.'

As of writing, none of the Beckham family members has directly addressed the alleged feud.