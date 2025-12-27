The Beckham family's social media cold war has escalated over Christmas, with Nicola Peltz appearing to hit back at her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after the former Spice Girl posted a seemingly pointed video on Boxing Day.

Less than a week after Christmas, Peltz shared an adorable photo with Brooklyn and her entire family on Instagram. The festive post, showing the couple in matching pyjamas with her family, was seen by many fans as a direct response to Victoria's recent video, in which she and David Beckham sang along to the lyrics, 'we got nothing to be guilty of.'

Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Singing Video with David Beckham

Multiple publications claimed that Peltz's latest Instagram upload is her way of responding to Victoria's post, which the Spice Girls member shared on Boxing Day. The video shows Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, happily dancing and singing to 'Guilty' by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb.

What looked like an innocent post made headlines after fans noticed the lyrics to the song that the couple was singing. 'We've got nothing to be sorry for,' Victoria and David belted out. Fans believe that Victoria and David tried to send Brooklyn and Peltz a cryptic message with the track.

Nicola's Family-Focused Response

Days later, Nicola posted her own holiday photo, featuring a happy Brooklyn surrounded by the entire Peltz family in matching pyjamas. 'We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with so much love, peace, and happiness,' she captioned the photo.

The post immediately sparked anger from Beckham fans. 'Why don't you show love to the Beckham family?' one fan wrote. 'Having your parents blocked out of your life will never be the answer...' another person commented.

Fans of the couple only had supportive messages for them. 'My favourite couple,' one fan wrote. 'I bloody love you both so much. Love seeing this side of you both. It's so down-to-earth and refreshing. That beautiful old love we all yearn for. Love it. P.S. What a tune,' another commented.

Cruz Beckham Gets Dragged in Family's Ongoing Feud

Other than Brooklyn and Peltz, it seemed that Victoria's other children had also been affected by the ongoing feud. Previous reports revealed that the other Beckham children unfollowed their eldest brother and his wife on social media.

But earlier this month, Cruz shared a throwback photo of himself with his siblings, and fans believe that this was his way of extending an olive branch. 'Life is too short to be silenced. At least talk it out,' he captioned the photo.

Cruz also shut down the ongoing rumours that it was Victoria and David who unfollowed Brooklyn on social media. He uploaded a screenshot of one headline that made bold claims. At the bottom of the post, he confirmed that his parents woke up one day to learn that Brooklyn blocked them on social media.

'NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as I did,' he wrote.