* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

If you use TikTok, change your password.

The popular social media app released by the Chinese company ByteDance has been a heated point of discussion on hacking forums over the weekend.

A cybersecurity research group dubbed Beehive shared that they suspect that as many as 2 billion US users' data has been compromised in the breach.

So far, TikTok did not confirm the latest hacking allegations.

What do we know about a data leak of TikTok users' data by far, which cybersecurity measures can users take to protect their information, and does this signal the beginning of an end for the lucrative application?

Has TikTok Been the Victim of a Successful Data Leak?

On August 3, the user with the handle AgainsttheWest shared on a hacking forum that the TikTok application had undergone a massive breach. They claimed to download 790 GB of data that contained over 2 billion user entries.

Considering that the information includes the details of many of TikTok's underage users, they disclosed that they might not sell or share their findings — as was their initial intention.

The information has presumably been gathered after hackers exploited a weakness in the Alibaba-hosted cloud.

Namely, analysts suspect that TikTok stored their backend source code on Alibaba Cloud that has been guarded with a weak password.

Another suspicion is that the security gap in the third-party company that integrates with TikTok is the one responsible for a possible data leak. Namely, the data that has been obtained is grouped with that of WeChat.

For proof of successful hacking, threat actors shared screenshots that showed downloaded files of TikTok and WeChat users.

A team of security analysts and researchers, known as Beehive, have confirmed the breach and warned users to immediately change their passwords as well as to allow two-factor authentication on their TikTok accounts.

Analyst Casts Doubt on Possible Data Breach

Cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt shared his opinion on the alleged incident after analyzing the information that has been disclosed on the hacking forums.

Data leaks are his specialty. He's known for making the site haveibeenpwned. This resource has been valuable for both governments and individuals around the globe to check whether their data has been exposed during major breaches.

On his Twitter, Hunt concluded: "This is so far pretty inconclusive; some data matches production info, albeit publicly accessible info. Some data is junk, but it could be non-production or test data. It's a bit of a mixed bag so far."

Therefore, after the analysis of presumably leaked data, it's not confirmed that all information obtained by hackers could put users' accounts at risk since it also includes information that is available to the public anyway.

Microsoft Uncovers TikTok Vulnerability

Five days prior to the assumed data leak (on August 31, 2022), Microsoft warned users on their official website of a high-risk flaw within the TikTok application.

They warned that they discovered a vulnerability in the app that can enable account hijacking with a couple of clicks.

If exploited by hackers, this weakness could get unauthorized access to accounts, obtain sensitive data, alter their profiles as well as make private content public.

According to Microsoft, the flaw has been patched up since — making the application once again safe for its users.

Further investigation and time will tell whether this critical flaw has caused the latest data breach and leak of users' sensitive information.

TikTok Users Urged to Change Their Passwords

What can TikTok users do to protect their data, considering a possible breach? Start with changing your password to a strong one and enabling two-step verification for your account.

It has been estimated that 81% of cyber breaches occur due to weak user passwords. Set up a strong password following this checklist:

Have at least 11 characters

Choose unique password

Include no private data such as birthdays, names of persons and pets, or anniversaries that can be traced back to you

Add no words that can be found in a dictionary

Go for a complex password that consists of a combination of different characters, including symbols, numbers, and letters

Don't reuse it for any other account

As hacker hunter Clifford Stoll said: "Treat your password like your toothbrush. Don't let anybody else use it, and get a new one every six months."

Follow this tutorial to turn on two-factor authentication for your TikTok user account.

One important note, it's worth keeping in mind that users are not the ones responsible for making up for the cybersecurity shortcomings of major organizations.

Corporations such as TikTok are the ones that should have strong and layered cybersecurity that consist of having the tools that protect the data as well as a team of analysts dedicated to discovering advanced threats and honing the tools that safeguard the company's assets.

While changing your password and adding two additional steps are the measures that can be done on the individual level right now, users are not the ones that have to shoulder the responsibility of the security of an app such as TikTok.

Is This Data Breach the End of TikTok?

Since its introduction to the worldwide market, the application has become the main source of income and entertainment for many of its users.

TikTok's powerful algorithm is skilled in picking up what the users want to see and presenting content that matches the exact preferences with accuracy unmatched with that of other apps such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

For content creators, it enables the reach and audience that hasn't been possible with other social media platforms, as well as for their online presence, more rapidly.

The final verdict?

It's unlikely that TikTok is going anywhere anytime soon, but it falters under the increasing number of incidents that risk users' data and privacy.

The consequences of this breach are yet to be known.