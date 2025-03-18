Online privacy has never been more critical — especially today when most websites, apps, and services try to track your actions. Whether you're shopping online, streaming shows, or simply browsing, a VPN can help keep your data safe while giving you more freedom on the web. But with so many options, choosing the right VPN can feel overwhelming. Do you go for the fastest one? The cheapest one? Or the one with the most features you'll probably never use?

To make life easier, we've handpicked the best VPNs you can trust in the UK. These services perfectly balance privacy, speed, and simplicity—no tech knowledge is needed. Whether you're looking to securely access streaming sites, stay anonymous, or just browse with peace of mind, these VPNs will help you regain control of your online life.

1

ExpressVPN

If you're serious about online privacy, ExpressVPN is one of the best options. What sets ExpressVPN apart is how its built its entire service with privacy in mind. Its TrustedServer technology ensures that no data is ever written to hard drives — meaning your information can't be stored or accidentally leaked. Plus, its no-logs policy means it'll never track your online activity or connection history, so what you do online stays completely private.

Speed and security go hand in hand with ExpressVPN. Thanks to its Lightway protocol, you'll get a faster, more reliable VPN experience without compromising on encryption. Whether you're streaming, gaming, or working remotely, the VPN's lightning-fast servers in 105 countries give you secure access to content all around the globe. It boasts specialised obfuscated servers to help protect your content access, even in highly restricted environments, as well as a dedicated IP address option. And if your connection ever drops, the Network Lock kill switch kicks in automatically, blocking any traffic until the VPN is back up — so your data never slips through the cracks.

ExpressVPN also makes staying protected super easy. It works on almost any device, from iPhones and Androids to laptops, routers, and smart TVs, and it can connect up to eight devices at once. Need help? Its 24/7 live chat support is always there to guide you through setup or troubleshooting. With top-tier security, blazing-fast speeds, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, ExpressVPN is a solid choice for anyone who wants to stay private without slowing down.

To experience one of the best VPNs for online privacy, sign up for ExpressVPN today and take advantage of its latest great value offer: 61% off select plans including 4 months free!

Get ExpressVPN

2

Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) should definitely be on your radar if you're looking for a VPN that prioritises privacy and customisation. PIA goes the extra mile to keep your data safe with its No Logs Policy, ensuring that your online activity is never tracked or stored. Plus, its VPN encryption makes it nearly impossible for anyone—including your internet service provider—to see what you're up to online.

With PIA, you can hop between 91 countries on their ultra-fast global server network, making it easier than ever to securely watch content or protect your privacy wherever you are. The built-in split tunnelling feature lets you choose which apps use the VPN and which connect directly to the internet — perfect for streaming your favourite shows while keeping your sensitive data locked down. And the best part? You can connect unlimited devices simultaneously, so your whole household stays protected.

PIA doesn't just stop at privacy — this privacy tool also got your back regarding speed. ItsWireGuard-based protocol ensures blazing-fast connections for streaming, gaming, and torrenting. With 24/7 customer support and apps for almost any device you own, PIA makes it simple to stay secure without slowing down. If you're after a VPN that's feature-packed, fast, and fully customisable, PIA is a top contender.

For a VPN service that's also light on the wallet, you can avail PIA's VPN service for $2.19 per month, with the plan retaining the price for two years–plus with two months free!

Get Private Internet Access

3

CyberGhost

If you're on the hunt for a VPN that's simple to use but packed with powerful features, then CyberGhost VPN is worth considering. With servers in 100 countries, CyberGhost makes it easy to bypass geo-restrictions and securely access content worldwide. Its IP masking feature hides your real identity, keeping snoops and advertisers out of your online business. The best part? You can connect up to 7 devices simultaneously, so all your gadgets stay protected under one subscription.

CyberGhost isn't just about privacy — it's built for performance too. Thanks to 10Gbps and streaming-optimised servers, you can binge your favourite shows without annoying buffering. Gamers and torrent lovers will also appreciate its P2P and gaming-optimised servers, which keep downloads fast and lag low. And if your connection ever drops, the Automatic Kill Switch helps protect your data from leaks.

Setting up CyberGhost is a breeze whether using a laptop, smartphone, or smart TV. It has apps for all major platforms and Wi-Fi protection that automatically activates on unsecured networks. If you ever need help, its friendly, 24/7 customer support team is just a click away. With industry-leading encryption, a no-logs policy, and a 45-day money-back guarantee, CyberGhost is an easy choice for anyone looking to boost their privacy and speed online.

To step your digital privacy online, avail now of CyberGhost's two-year plan for only $2.19 a month and save 83% compared to their normal offer!

Get CyberGhost VPN

4

Proton VPN

Tired of restrictions, annoying ads, and prying eyes following your every move online? Proton VPN has your back. Whether you want to stream your favorite shows from anywhere, block intrusive ads, or just browse privately, this VPN gives you the freedom and security you deserve—all at lightning-fast speeds.

With servers in over 110 countries, Proton VPN unlocks content across Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more, so you never miss out. Plus, with NetShield Ad-blocker, say goodbye to targeted ads, trackers, and malware trying to mess with your browsing experience.

Privacy? That's a given. Proton VPN never logs your activity or shares your data. And since it's based in Switzerland—home to some of the world's toughest privacy laws—your online activity stays yours and yours alone. Need to bypass censorship? The Stealth protocol disguises your VPN connection, giving you unrestricted access to the internet, no matter where you are.

Oh, and did we mention speed? With 10 Gbps servers and VPN Accelerator technology, your connection can be up to 400% faster without sacrificing security.

Take control of your online experience today—get Proton VPN for just €1.99/month with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get Proton VPN

5

TunnelBear

Don't let the adorable bear mascot fool you — TunnelBear is a powerhouse when it comes to online privacy. Whether browsing from a café or working remotely, TunnelBear encrypts your connection with AES 256-bit encryption by default — the same level governments use to protect top-secret information. Plus, with VigilantBear, your data stays locked down even if your connection drops unexpectedly.

TunnelBear makes privacy effortless with features like Always On, which automatically reconnects on startup, and SplitBear, letting you choose which apps go through the VPN and which don't. If you're travelling to a country with heavy internet censorship, GhostBear helps disguise your VPN traffic, making it harder to detect and block.

With over 8,000 servers worldwide, TunnelBear delivers fast, reliable connections. The Fastest Tunnel option automatically picks the best server for speed, while P2P-friendly servers let you securely share files.

Best of all, TunnelBear doesn't log your activity — not even a little. It's privacy-first, wrapped in a fun, bear-themed package that makes protecting your data feel surprisingly friendly. Avail now of its wallet-friendly deal of $3.33 per month to make the most out of your digital journey!

Get TunnelBear VPN

6

hide.me VPN

If you're all about keeping your online activity under wraps without sacrificing speed, hide.me VPN has your back. With 99.99% uptime, you can browse, stream, and game without those frustrating disconnections. The gigabit-speed servers mean no more buffering or lag — just seamless, fast internet, whether binge-watching your favourite shows or battling it out in online games.

Privacy is the name of the game with hide.me. Its independently managed servers never log your data or activity, so what you do online stays your business — not anyone else's. Plus, if you're a gamer looking to team up with friends across the globe, hide.me makes it easy. Connect to one of its many international servers, and you'll be gaming like a local in no time.

Need to book flights or hotels? Here's a little secret: VPNs can help you score better travel deals by changing your location to see lower prices. With hide.me, you're not just protecting your privacy — you're unlocking a whole new level of freedom and savings. Simple, secure, and super fast — what's not to love?

For just $2.69 per month on a 26-month period, you can get the most out of your online security with hide.me VPN–and it comes with extra two months!

Get hide.me VPN