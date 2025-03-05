Keeping your business data safe nowadays isn't just a good idea—it's a necessity. Cyber threats are getting more sophisticated every year, and if 2024 taught us anything, hackers are constantly finding new ways to sneak in. That's where a solid VPN (Virtual Private Network) comes in. Think of it as a digital invisibility cloak for your company's sensitive information, shielding it from prying eyes while your team works, collaborates, and connects online. But with so many options, how do you know which VPN can meet the challenge in 2025?

We've got you covered. In this guide, we'll walk you through the best VPNs to keep your business safe in the year ahead. Whether running a startup from your living room or managing a growing enterprise, choosing the right VPN can make all the difference.

We'll break down the top contenders based on security features, performance, and ease of use—no complicated jargon, just straightforward advice to help you make an informed decision. So, let's dive in and find the perfect VPN to protect your business in 2025 and beyond.

NordLayer

Regarding business security, NordLayer makes it to breathe. As a network security platform, it's already protected over 10,000 companies with reliable, no-nonsense solutions for connection, protection, threat detection, and response. The best part? It's cloud-based, so deployment is quick and painless—no complicated setups or heavy maintenance required. Whether your team works from the office, home, or a mix of both, NordLayer seamlessly fits into any hybrid network environment.

NordLayer plays nice with popular identity providers like Okta, OneLogin, Google, Entra ID, and JumpCloud, offering Single Sign-On (SSO) and easy user provisioning. That means safer, smoother logins and fewer password headaches for everyone involved. Plus, with protocols like NordLynx (built on WireGuard) and OpenVPN, you get secure, fast connections without lag slowing your team down.

Security isn't static, and NordLayer knows it. Their platform comes with key SSE components like Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), with regular updates to keep you ahead of new threats. Need even more protection? You can bundle NordLayer with NordStellar for threat exposure management or NordPass for enterprise password management.

Managing it all is refreshingly simple, thanks to an intuitive control panel that lets you monitor activity and adjust settings with a few clicks. And if you ever hit a snag, NordLayer's 24/7 support team is just a message away. Plans start at just $10/month per user, making next-level security accessible to businesses of all sizes.

TunnelBear

TunnelBear VPN makes online security simple and approachable. Have you ever connected to public WiFi at a cafe or airport? Hackers love those networks, but TunnelBear's encryption shields your passwords and personal data from prying eyes. With AES 256-bit encryption, your online activity stays private, no matter where you connect.

Need access to content from across the globe? TunnelBear has your back. It lets you change your virtual location to stream shows, access websites, and enjoy global content without those frustrating "not available in your region" messages. Plus, it helps you bypass local censorship in places where popular sites and apps might be restricted.

TunnelBear also protects your privacy by stopping ad trackers that use your IP address to follow you around the internet. And thanks to its regularly audited security practices, you know you're getting reliable protection.

For businesses, TunnelBear offers a plan at just $5.75 per user per month, with tools for team management, unlimited browsing, and priority support. It's online security without the fuss—like a bear hug for your data.

WindScribe

Windscribe VPN makes protecting your online privacy a breeze. With servers in over 69 countries and 134 cities, you can browse the internet securely from just about anywhere. The platform uses industry-leading encryption, so your data stays safe from prying eyes, whether on public WiFi or at home.

Need more advanced features? Windscribe has you covered with config generators for OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard® protocols. Plus, with ScribeForce, managing team accounts is simple, thanks to centralized billing and user management.

Windscribe does not keep identifying logs, so you can surf without worrying about being tracked. The VPN offers flexible connectivity options, including split tunnelling, port forwarding, and adjusting packet size for better performance.

Even better? Windscribe has a free plan, which is perfect for anyone on a tight budget. And if you're dealing with restrictive networks, the VPN can easily circumvent censorship. Secure, flexible, and user-friendly, Windscribe makes online privacy accessible for everyone.

PureVPN

PureVPN makes online privacy effortless with innovative, easy-to-use tools. Does the internet know too much about you? With PureVPN's one-click Tracker Blocker, you can stop websites from tracking your personal information while you browse. No more creepy ads following you around!

Are you worried about your data ending up in the wrong hands? PureVPN's Dark Web Monitoring monitors the web for leaks and alerts you if your information appears where it shouldn't. The Remove My Data feature also helps track down data brokers and erase your details from their records.

Managing passwords doesn't have to be a nightmare. PureVPN's Password Manager securely stores unlimited passwords and syncs them across your devices, even scanning for breaches to keep you informed.

For businesses, PureVPN for Teams offers encrypted communication and secure remote work. With a dedicated IP and the option to add up to 200 team members, protecting your team's online activity has never been simpler.

Astrill VPN

Astrill VPN makes securing your business communication a breeze. Whether sending work-related emails or accessing sensitive files, Astrill adds a protective layer to your mobile and internet activity, keeping prying eyes out. With military-grade encryption, you don't have to worry about industrial espionage from competitors, ISPs, or government agencies.

Managing your team's VPN access is just as simple. Astrill's intuitive business control panel lets you add, remove, or update employee accounts with a few quick clicks. No IT degree is required! Plus, you can safely research competitor websites without tipping off your location, giving your business an edge without raising eyebrows.

Need to stay connected on the go? Astrill VPN works seamlessly across laptops, desktops, and mobile devices—so you can secure your connection whether travelling, working from home, or at the office. And if you hit a snag, their 24/7 support team of tech and sales experts is always ready to help.

Proton VPN

Lastly, Proton VPN for Business makes staying secure online effortless. Whether your team works from a coffee shop, airport, or office, Proton VPN encrypts your internet connection to protect against untrusted networks. With advanced anti-censorship tools and malware defences, it even works in places with harsh internet restrictions, so you stay connected and protected wherever you go.

Need better control over your company's network? Proton VPN lets you create private gateways instantly, making it easy to segment and isolate different parts of your network. This helps limit access to only trusted devices, simplifying security compliance without the usual headaches.

Plus, with a global network spanning 110+ countries, Proton VPN delivers fast, low-latency connections no matter where you are. It's like having a virtual passport to the internet—you can experience the web as if browsing from anywhere. Stay safe, stay connected, and keep your business running smoothly with Proton VPN.