Travelling is all about new experiences, unforgettable food, and those 'accidentally perfect' photos for your feed. But between airport Wi-Fi, hotel networks, and random cafés with free internet, your online privacy can easily take a hit when you're abroad.

That's why a solid VPN is the unsung hero of any traveller's toolkit. It keeps your data safe, helps you access your favourite apps and sites no matter where you are, and even saves you money on bookings. Whether you're working remotely from Bali or want to watch your favourite show in a different time zone, we've rounded up the best VPNs to take on your next adventure. Toss one in your digital suitcase—you'll thank us later.

ExpressVPN

When bouncing between airports, cafés, and hotels, having a VPN you can count on isn't just smart—it's essential. ExpressVPN is one of those rare travel companions that always shows up, works fast, and doesn't complain about the Wi-Fi.

With servers in 105 countries, you can virtually be 'back home' no matter where your passport says you are. Need to check your banking app from Bali or stream your favourite show from a Paris hotel room? No problem. ExpressVPN lets you change your IP address with a single tap, giving you secure access to your favourite services wherever you are.

But what makes ExpressVPN stand out for travellers is its fast and reliable speed. Thanks to their Lightway protocol, connections stay strong and zippy even when you're stuck using spotty hotel Wi-Fi or roaming on your phone's data plan. No more buffering halfway through your favourite series or losing your connection mid-Zoom call.

Travelling also means relying on public Wi-Fi, where things can get sketchy. ExpressVPN protects your data with AES-256 encryption, TrustedServer technology, and a built-in Network Lock (a kill switch) to keep your info safe if your connection ever drops. Plus, with private DNS on every server, your traffic isn't leaking out where it shouldn't.

Add to that the ability to connect eight devices at once, and suddenly, your whole digital setup—laptop, phone, tablet, even your travel buddy's gear—gets the same VIP protection. Oh, and did we mention it includes a password manager and ad blocker, too?

If anything doesn't meet your expectations, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can try it out on your next trip risk-free. For digital peace of mind on the go, ExpressVPN fits in your pocket—right next to your boarding pass.

Private Internet Access

When you're hopping between time zones and hotel Wi-Fi networks, the last thing you want to worry about is someone spying on your internet traffic. That's where Private Internet Access (PIA) comes in—it's the kind of digital bodyguard every traveler should pack.

With NextGen servers in 91 countries, including all 50 U.S. states, PIA makes it ridiculously easy to change your virtual location and access content like you never left home. From checking your bank account in Tokyo to booking flights from Berlin, pick a server and go.

And yes, it's fast. PIA's 10-Gbps servers deliver smooth, reliable speeds for video calls, streaming, or uploading those travel pics you'll look back on for years. You won't get bogged down just because you're using public Wi-Fi at a crowded train station or airport lounge.

Security-wise, PIA doesn't mess around. Their strict no-logs—audited and verified policy means they don't keep tabs on your online work. Every server runs on RAM only, so all your data disappears with every reboot. Plus, with WireGuard® and OpenVPN protocols, your information is shielded by battle-tested encryption.

Travellers will also love the built-in kill switch, split tunnelling, and MACE ad blocker, which protects against malware and trackers that love to lurk on unsecured networks. You can even monitor your email security with PIA's free email breach monitor, which alerts you if your email shows up in any known data leaks.

And if something goes sideways while you're on the road? 24/7 customer support is just a chat away—in multiple languages. The best part? PIA lets you cover unlimited devices simultaneously, so you and your travel companions can all stay safe with one subscription. Whether you're a solo backpacker or a jet-setting family, PIA gives you serious protection without slowing you down.

CyberGhost

Whether heading to Tokyo for work or Tulum for tan lines, your devices are just as on-the-go as you are. And while free hotel Wi-Fi sounds convenient, it's also a significant security risk. That's where CyberGhost VPN becomes your travel MVP.

CyberGhost is built for travellers. With servers in 100 countries, you can switch your virtual location faster than you switch cities. Need to log into your bank account back home? Or access a streaming library that's blocked in your current country? Just tap a location and go—no complex setup, no stress.

Even better, CyberGhost helps you save money on travel. Online stores often change prices depending on your location. With CyberGhost, you can easily switch your IP to find cheaper deals on flights, hotels, and rentals—which means more gelato or street food in your budget.

Cyberghost's public Wi-Fi protection is a lifesaver, too. It keeps your data encrypted and your connection private, even when you're sipping lattes at that charming but unsecured café abroad. Add in DNS leak protection, a Kill Switch, and AES 256-bit encryption, and you're basically untouchable.

And for the road warriors and digital nomads: CyberGhost helps reduce lag during gaming, stop ISP throttling, and keep your Zoom calls smooth. All while running in the background like a quiet security guard you didn't know you needed. Its strict No Logs policy, backed by an audit from Deloitte, ensures nothing about your activity is ever recorded. Oh—and because their HQ is in privacy-friendly Romania, your data is also protected by strong EU privacy laws.

Plus, if you ever need help, their 24/7 multilingual customer support is available no matter what time zone you're in. In short, CyberGhost gives you freedom, safety, and peace of mind wherever you go—so you can focus on the adventure, not your digital exposure.

Proton VPN

Travelling abroad means hopping on sketchy Wi-Fi networks, which can seriously risk your data. Enter Proton VPN, your digital security guard in the wild world of travel.

Based in privacy-friendly Switzerland, Proton VPN benefits from strict Swiss privacy laws that prevent any forced data logging or surveillance. This means your online activity stays private—no matter where you're connecting from.

Proton's no-logs policy means they don't keep records of your internet use, so even if someone asked, there would be nothing to hand over. Plus, their apps are fully open source and undergo regular independent audits, so you know you're using a service that's transparent and trustworthy.

Another travel-friendly perk? Proton VPN has a free plan, perfect for travellers who want solid protection without splurging. It helps users bypass censorship and access content globally without hassle.

When you're navigating airports, cafés, or hotel lobbies, Proton VPN keeps your connection encrypted and your data safe so you can focus on your adventure, not your online vulnerabilities.

IPVanish

Traveling abroad? Your devices are soaking up public Wi-Fi and risky networks left and right. That's where IPVanish steps in—your digital travel buddy who never sleeps.

With 2,400+ servers in over 140 VPN locations, IPVanish lets you connect virtually from just about anywhere. Whether unlocking your favourite shows while lounging in Lisbon or checking your bank account securely from a Tokyo café, IPVanish makes it seamless.

Are you concerned about staying protected even when something goes wrong? IPVanish has your back with its TV Kill Switch App—ideal for Fire TV or Android TV users—which ensures your streaming device doesn't leak any data if the VPN connection drops. For next-level anonymity, Ipvanish's Double Hop VPN routes your connection through two servers, doubling your encryption and making you even harder to trace.

With support for multiple protocols, blazing speeds, and over 40,000 shared IP addresses, IPVanish ensures you stay anonymous and lightning-fast. Oh, and don't forget the SOCKS5 proxy, which is great for streaming or quick browsing when you want speed with a side of privacy. From airport lounges to hotel lobbies, IPVanish protects your connection—so you can travel smart and stress-free.