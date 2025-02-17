Gmail users are on red alert as cybercriminals deploy a new AI-powered scam designed to steal personal information and take full control of accounts. These highly sophisticated and deceptive attacks are becoming harder to spot, making it easier for victims to be tricked.

The emerging threat was first flagged in May last year when the FBI issued a warning about a rise in AI-driven scams. Some attacks were so severe that victims lost both their money and identities to cybercriminals.

AI-Powered Gmail Scam Targeting Millions

At the time, FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp stated: 'Attackers are leveraging AI to craft highly convincing voice or video messages and emails to enable fraud schemes against individuals and businesses alike.'

'These sophisticated tactics can result in devastating financial losses, reputational damage, and compromise of sensitive data,' Tripp added. Since then, even more people have become targets.

The Malwarebytes team has now released updated advice on what to look for and how to protect yourself. According to these security experts, the new scams begin with users getting phone calls claiming their Gmail accounts are at risk.

This is followed by an email that looks genuine and appears to be sent directly from Google. 'The goal is to convince the target to provide the criminals with the user's Gmail recovery code, claiming it's needed to restore the account,' Malwarebytes explained.

If conned, the criminals gain access to the victim's Gmail and many other services, potentially leading to identity theft. One victim even wrote a detailed blog post about their experience.

One User's Story: How This Scam Almost Worked

Microsoft solutions consultant Sam Mitrovic described receiving a notification to approve a Gmail account recovery attempt. This was quickly followed by a phone call—which seemed authentic—claiming suspicious activity on his account. Fortunately, Mitrovic sensed something was amiss and ended the call.

'The scams are getting increasingly sophisticated, more convincing and are deployed at ever larger scale,' Mitrovic explained. 'People are busy and this scam sounded and looked legitimate enough that I would give them an A for their effort. Many people are likely to fall for it.'

In addition to these account recovery scams, the FBI has issued another warning about unwanted emails and text messages containing links to websites that appear real. These sites ask visitors to log in, but they are actually fake, explicitly created to steal login details.

If you receive a call claiming to be from Google and are subsequently sent a link, exercise extreme caution before clicking or providing any information, as it is likely a scam. Malwarebytes has now shared these tips to help users stay safe.

Protecting Yourself From AI Gmail Phishing

As AI-driven scams become more sophisticated, it's more important than ever to stay vigilant against phishing attempts. Cybercriminals are using AI to create convincing emails designed to steal personal information and compromise accounts. Follow these key steps to protect yourself from falling victim to these attacks: